Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Skipper Scott Jamieson (c) will miss Melbourne City's A-League title bid. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

City’s Jamieson to miss A-League title bid

By Anna Harrington

August 17, 2020

2020-08-17 15:27:12

Melbourne City will attempt to win their first A-League championship without captain Scott Jamieson, who has opted not to return to the NSW hub.

Jamieson had originally joined City for the season restart but returned to Victoria earlier this month ahead of the birth of his first child, with son Cooper born last Tuesday.

The fullback had originally considered re-joining City’s squad in NSW and would have needed to complete a 14-day quarantine period in order to have any chance of featuring in a potential grand final appearance.

Jamieson, 31, has instead chosen to remain in Melbourne with his partner and newborn son.

“In what has been a tough decision, I want to let you know I won’t be returning to the hub to finish this season out,” Jamieson wrote on social media.

“My family is starting this new chapter in crazy times and I need to be here to support them.

“What gives me comfort in this decision though is knowing that the staff and players who are in NSW representing the club have been brilliant from day one of pre-season up until now and I have full faith that we can finish what we set out to do.”

Josh Brillante will captain City in Jamieson’s absence, while Nathaniel Atkinson and Scott Galloway are the two options to deputise at left-back.

City are second on the table and therefore progress straight to next week’s semi-finals.

Their final regular-season game is against A-League newcomers Western United on Wednesday.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Tigers find a way in tight Suns AFL win

Tom Lynch could be in strife with the AFL after Richmond dominated early then came from behind to beat Gold Coast at the Gabba by 21 points on Monday.

Australian rules football

Mihocek could play in Pies' next AFL game

Tests have cleared Brody Mihocek of serious damage after a dangerous collision left him concussed during Saturday's AFL loss to Melbourne.

rugby league

Storm's Finucane out for NRL season

Dale Finucane has been added to Melbourne's mounting injury list with the star forward not expected back until the NRL finals.

rugby league

Duo to contest charges at NRL judiciary

Melbourne's Jesse Bromwich and St George Illawarra's Tyrell Fuimaono are both taking their cases to the NRL judiciary on Tuesday.

soccer

City's Jamieson to miss A-League title bid

Melbourne City captain Scott Jamieson will not participate in this year's A-League finals series after electing not to return to the NSW hub.

news

politics

CCC will not pursue MP over Qld nurse leak

The Crime and Corruption Commission will not investigate Labor MP Brittany Lauga over claims she leaked the personal information of a virus-positive nurse.

sport

Australian rules football

Tigers find a way in tight Suns AFL win

Tom Lynch could be in strife with the AFL after Richmond dominated early then came from behind to beat Gold Coast at the Gabba by 21 points on Monday.

world

politics

Lukashenko: no election until he is killed

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko says he is willing to hand over power after a referendum, though not under pressure from street protests.