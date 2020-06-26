Claims that face masks can cause illnesses are mostly just hot air

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.

FactCheck Social Media

Claims that face masks can cause illnesses are mostly just hot air

By AAP FactCheck

June 26, 2020

2020-06-26 15:21:45

The Statement

A widely-shared Facebook post claims that a grocery store worker who wore a mask for hours at a time got a lung infection from “breathing in her own bacteria”.

The post , which says it’s “from a friend,” claims to be originally from a parent whose healthy 19-year-old daughter was diagnosed with pleurisy, an inflammation of the lungs.

“They basically tell her … it’s because she has been wearing a mask for over 8 hours a day 5-6 days a week” during her work in a “huge grocery store chain,” the post states. “Breathing in her own bacteria. Carbon dioxide.. Caused an infection … But you wont (sic) see that on social media!”

There are several examples of the post shared by Australian and New Zealand users found here and here. In total they have received more than 60,000 views and more than 840 shares.

A Facebook post
 A Facebook post claims that a grocery store worker who wore a mask for hours got a lung infection. 

The Analysis

So can you actually get sick from breathing in your own air while wearing a face mask? The COVID-19 virus is primarily transmitted between people through respiratory droplets and contact routes, according to the World Health Organization. Airborne transmission differs from droplet transmission as it refers to the presence of microbes within droplet nuclei, WHO says. Respiratory droplets are between five to 10 micrometers in size and carbon dioxide molecules – and molecules in general – are far smaller than droplets.

Many papers have been written about the effectiveness of masks to prevent disease transmission. There are many different types of face coverings being used during the COVID-19 pandemic, ranging from home-made cloth coverings to medical-grade N95 filtered masks. Disposable surgical masks and cloth face masks are highly porous, allowing air to flow in and out while limiting the spread of droplets from coughing, sneezing and simply breathing. The Facebook post does not specify what kind of mask is referred to in the story.

You can catch the lung infection pleurisy via a virus such as the flu or a bacterial infection, such as pneumonia. However, if someone is exhaling viruses or bacteria, then they are already infected or “presymptomatic”, according to an article by science education website Health Feedback.

The Facebook post also claims that carbon dioxide caused an infection. There have been claims that wearing masks can cause hypercapnia, a build-up of carbon dioxide in the bloodstream. However, the World Health Organization says while the prolonged use of medical masks can be uncomfortable it does “not lead to CO2 intoxication nor oxygen deficiency”.

“While wearing a medical mask, make sure it fits properly and that it is tight enough to allow you to breathe normally,” WHO advises.

To address the post, AAP FactCheck sought the opinion of two experts: Dunedin pathologist Dr Ling Chan and epidemiologist, Professor Michael Baker, who is a member of New Zealand’s Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Group helping to co-ordinate the government’s response to the pandemic.

Dr Chan, a co-author on a recent New Zealand Medical Journal report on the use of masks in infection control, told AAP FactCheck there was no evidence that mask wearing increases carbon dioxide intake.

“The CO2 would pass through the gaps round the side and through the face covering as CO2 is much smaller than the fabric/mask materials,” she said.

“Tens of thousands of dentists, and health care professionals plus now millions of people around the world mask up for hours on end without an increase in rates of pneumonia.”

Prof Baker agreed that the claim did not “look plausible”.

Fact checks by the BBC and Poynter Institute examining the safety of wearing masks reached similar conclusions. A representative for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Reuters in May, “It is unlikely that wearing a mask will cause hypercapnia.”  The CDC does advise that children under two, and anyone who has trouble breathing should not use cloth face coverings.

A woman walks past a sign requesting its customers to wear a mask.
 There are many different types of face coverings being used during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Verdict

Based on the evidence, AAP FactCheck finds the claims in the Facebook post to be false. Wearing a face mask for a prolonged period does not lead to CO2 intoxication nor oxygen deficiency, according to the World Health Organization. This conclusion was supported by a pathologist and an epidemiologist.

False – The primary claims of the content are factually inaccurate or misleading.

AAP FactCheck is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, which promotes best practice through a stringent and transparent Code of Principles. https://aap.com.au/

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

Claims that face masks can cause illnesses are mostly just hot air

A Facebook post claims that a grocery store worker who wore a mask for hours at a time got a lung infection from "breathing in her own bacteria".

FactCheck Social Media

Bill Gates wasn't in NZ this year and those microchip claims have already been debunked

A social media post claims Bill Gates, the US billionaire who is supporting research into a COVID-19 vaccine, was in New Zealand at the end of May.

FactCheck Social Media

The pyramids of Giza were not built by slaves

After protesters in the UK tore down the statue of a 17th century slave trader, Australian Facebook users have been sharing memes claiming the pyramids were built by slaves.

FactCheck Social Media

Hillary Clinton has not had her day in court, nor lost her case

A Facebook post claims the TV coverage of the US riots and the COVID-19 pandemic "distracted" viewers while former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lost a court case on June 2.

FactCheck Social Media

Reloaded "police officer's letter" on Aussie gun laws misses the mark again

A Facebook post claims to show a letter by "a police officer in Australia" listing increases in crimes a year after new gun control laws were introduced.

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

Dutton's McKenzie defence fails audit test

Did deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie fund programs that were recommended for funding?

FactCheck News Media

Did the NSW government cut $12.9 million from Fire and Rescue NSW’s funding in the 2019-20 budget?

"The 2019/20 budget cut of $12.9 million to recurrent expenditure on top of $21 million of savings to be found for the government's Labour Expense Cap is crippling FRNSW."

FactCheck News Media

Has the level of casual employment in the Australian workforce not changed for two decades?

“The claim that the workforce is now excessively casualised is simply not true. The level of casualisation hasn’t changed for about 20 years.”

FactCheck News Media

Are dairy farmers receiving just 1.4 cents from a 10 cent per litre milk levy by the major supermarkets?

“Coles and Woolies, they said look we’ll put 10 cents a litre on for the milk and we’ll give it to the dairy farmers. Well I’ve just found out that the dairy farmers get 1.4 cents of that." One Nation leader Pauline Hanson. October 10, 2019.

FactCheck News Media

Do Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as they do on electricity?

“Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as we do on electricity - some $30 billion a year.” Labor Assistant Minister for Treasury spokesman Andrew Leigh. September 30, 2019.

news

health

NT to force hot spot travellers to isolate

The Northern Territory government is pushing ahead to open its borders next month but will clamp down on anyone coming from a designated hot spot.

sport

soccer

Aus, NZ relish WWC hosting triumph

Relief was the overwhelming feeling as Australia and New Zealand clinched hosting rights for the 2023 World Cup, with the hard work yet to come.

world

virus diseases

Vaccine against COVID-19 not certain: WHO

The US has registered a near-record number of new coronavirus cases per day as an outbreak in China's capital appears to have been brought under control.