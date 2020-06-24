Claremont defence examines third murder

The defence team in the Claremont serial killings trial has argued if Bradley Robert Edwards had lured a victim into his work car, then witnesses who saw the vehicle would have noticed the logo.

The 51-year-old former Telstra technician is on trial in the WA Supreme Court accused of murdering secretary Sarah Spiers, 18, childcare worker Jane Rimmer, 23, and solicitor Ciara Glennon, 27, in the mid-1990s.

Defence counsel Paul Yovich continued his closing submissions for the fifth day on Wednesday, focusing on the night Ms Glennon disappeared in March 1997.

Mr Yovich pointed out contradictory information as he went through the testimony of almost a dozen witnesses who saw a woman matching Ms Glennon’s description walking in Claremont and several people who saw a car similar to Edwards’ work vehicle.

He zeroed in on the evidence of three men known as “the burger boys” who were eating at a bus stop about midnight when they saw a woman leaning into a vehicle.

One of the men was a car enthusiast and recalled it was a Commodore, but did not notice a Telstra logo.

Edwards drove a 1996 Holden Commodore VS Series 1 station wagon at the time.

“It’s hard to believe he would not have noticed a Telstra logo or another type of logo on the car if there had been one,” Mr Yovich said.

“This witness had a very good field of vision … the lighting was good enough … the absence of any logo, in circumstances where the Telstra logo on the driver’s side door is a prominent and large logo, is telling against such a logo actually being there.”

But Justice Stephen Hall said a car enthusiast might be more interested in wheels and bumpers.

Mr Yovich added that if the woman was Ms Glennon, she was lured rather than the victim of a “blitz attack”, which is how Edwards abducted a teenage victim at a nearby park before twice raping her at a cemetery in 1995.

“Any potential blitz attacker, particularly a calculated and methodical blitz attacker, would need to take into account the possibility of being seen,” he said.

“There’s a world of difference between picking up a hitchhiker and doing what happened to (the rape victim).”

The trial, which has run for almost seven months, has included more than 200 witnesses, as well as DNA and fibre evidence.