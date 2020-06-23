Claremont murders defence turns to Spiers

Justice will not be served by convicting the wrong person of murdering “blameless victim” Sarah Spiers, the lawyer for the accused Claremont serial killer has told his Perth trial.

Former Telstra technician Bradley Robert Edwards, 51, denies murdering secretary Ms Spiers, 18, childcare worker Jane Rimmer, 23, and solicitor Ciara Glennon, 27, in 1996 and 1997, but admits previously attacking three other females.

Defence counsel Paul Yovich continued his lengthy closing submissions in the WA Supreme Court on Tuesday, turning to the night Ms Spiers vanished in January 1996.

“We don’t intend to trivialise Ms Spiers’ death or disrespect her. Quite the contrary,” he said.

“The murder of Sarah Spiers was a grave crime and she is a blameless victim, but neither her memory nor the interest of justice is served by convicting the wrong person of this crime, nor by convicting the accused on evidence that does not prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.”

Some witnesses gave evidence they heard “bloodcurdling screams” in nearby Mosman Park on the night she disappeared.

Wayne Stewart testified he ran to his balcony to investigate, heard two doors slam and saw a light-coloured station wagon with its lights on about 100 metres away.

Mr Stewart said the vehicle looked like a Toyota Corona, but Edwards drove a Toyota Camry at the time.

Mr Yovich said Mr Stewart was the only witness who saw anything that might connect Edwards to the scream and therefore, according to the prosecution’s case, to Ms Spiers’ murder.

Prosecutor Carmel Barbagallo described Mr Stewart’s testimony as compelling, but Mr Yovich said the state had taken all of Mr Stewart’s evidence to be correct, except the exact description of the car.

He said it would be “unsafe” to conclude the car Mr Stewart saw was linked to Ms Spiers or that it was Edwards’ vehicle.

“You cannot assume that the screams and car are associated.”

Mr Yovich also questioned why a murderer would drive Ms Spiers to a well-lit street near a phone box and a block of flats.

“A more conspicuous place is hard to conceive.”

Mr Yovich also pointed out Edwards had visited his estranged wife that night and went to work early the next morning.

He said although it did not constitute an alibi, logic suggested Edwards was unlikely to be the killer.

“It defies belief that he would choose this night (to commit a murder),” Mr Yovich said.

Ms Spiers’ body has never been found and the state’s case against Edwards regarding her murder is circumstantial.

The bodies of Ms Rimmer and Ms Glennon were found dumped in bushland at opposite ends of Perth.

Mr Yovich said any similarities between those two victims and Ms Spiers’ death were minimal and speculative.

The trial, which has run for almost seven months, has heard from more than 200 witnesses, while the scientific evidence includes DNA and fibre analysis.