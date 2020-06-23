Claremont murders defence turns to Spiers

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The accused Claremont serial killer's barrister has turned attention to Sarah Spiers' disappearance. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

homicide

Claremont murders defence turns to Spiers

By Angie Raphael

June 23, 2020

2020-06-23 16:43:29

Justice will not be served by convicting the wrong person of murdering “blameless victim” Sarah Spiers, the lawyer for the accused Claremont serial killer has told his Perth trial. 

Former Telstra technician Bradley Robert Edwards, 51, denies murdering secretary Ms Spiers, 18, childcare worker Jane Rimmer, 23, and solicitor Ciara Glennon, 27, in 1996 and 1997, but admits previously attacking three other females.

Defence counsel Paul Yovich continued his lengthy closing submissions in the WA Supreme Court on Tuesday, turning to the night Ms Spiers vanished in January 1996.

“We don’t intend to trivialise Ms Spiers’ death or disrespect her. Quite the contrary,” he said.

“The murder of Sarah Spiers was a grave crime and she is a blameless victim, but neither her memory nor the interest of justice is served by convicting the wrong person of this crime, nor by convicting the accused on evidence that does not prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.”

Some witnesses gave evidence they heard “bloodcurdling screams” in nearby Mosman Park on the night she disappeared.

Wayne Stewart testified he ran to his balcony to investigate, heard two doors slam and saw a light-coloured station wagon with its lights on about 100 metres away.

Mr Stewart said the vehicle looked like a Toyota Corona, but Edwards drove a Toyota Camry at the time.

Mr Yovich said Mr Stewart was the only witness who saw anything that might connect Edwards to the scream and therefore, according to the prosecution’s case, to Ms Spiers’ murder.

Prosecutor Carmel Barbagallo described Mr Stewart’s testimony as compelling, but Mr Yovich said the state had taken all of Mr Stewart’s evidence to be correct, except the exact description of the car.

He said it would be “unsafe” to conclude the car Mr Stewart saw was linked to Ms Spiers or that it was Edwards’ vehicle. 

“You cannot assume that the screams and car are associated.”

Mr Yovich also questioned why a murderer would drive Ms Spiers to a well-lit street near a phone box and a block of flats.

“A more conspicuous place is hard to conceive.”

Mr Yovich also pointed out Edwards had visited his estranged wife that night and went to work early the next morning. 

He said although it did not constitute an alibi, logic suggested Edwards was unlikely to be the killer.

“It defies belief that he would choose this night (to commit a murder),” Mr Yovich said.

Ms Spiers’ body has never been found and the state’s case against Edwards regarding her murder is circumstantial.

The bodies of Ms Rimmer and Ms Glennon were found dumped in bushland at opposite ends of Perth.

Mr Yovich said any similarities between those two victims and Ms Spiers’ death were minimal and speculative.

The trial, which has run for almost seven months, has heard from more than 200 witnesses, while the scientific evidence includes DNA and fibre analysis.

Latest news

homicide

Claremont murders defence turns to Spiers

The lawyer for accused Claremont serial killer Bradley Robert Edwards has turned his closing address to the night first murder victim Sarah Spiers vanished.

inquiry

Communities had no warning of bushfires

A number of councils have told the bushfires royal commission that telecommunication problems meant some communities had no warning, leaving people trapped.

politics

Lockdown warning for Victorian virus spike

The federal health minister has warned Victorians they're risking strict lockdowns if coronavirus case numbers in the state continue to spike.

health

Thousands tested as Vic COVID cases surge

Victorians are waiting up to four hours to be tested for coronavirus as the state marks a week of double-digit growth in COVID-19 case numbers.

crime, law and justice

Dyson Heydon allegations disturbing: PM

The prime minister says an Order of Australia honour given to Dyson Heydon will be reviewed if harassment allegations against the former judge are upheld.

news

inquiry

Communities had no warning of bushfires

A number of councils have told the bushfires royal commission that telecommunication problems meant some communities had no warning, leaving people trapped.

sport

cricket

Paine goes in to bat for axed CEO Roberts

Test captain Tim Paine says former Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts had given him and the national team 'brilliant support behind the scenes'.

world

virus diseases

WHO warns not to 'politicise' pandemic

The lack of global leadership and unity to fight the coronavirus is a bigger threat than the outbreak itself, the head of the World Health Organisation warns.