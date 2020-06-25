Cleary goes from hospital to Penrith hero

Nathan Cleary fought off a skin infection on his face and a six-hour stay in hospital to help Penrith to a gutsy 20-12 win over South Sydney.

In Nepean hospital on Wednesday with cellulitis, Cleary recovered in time to play with a swollen face and bandage on his upper nose.

The Panthers half scored a late try and had a small hand in two others, controlling the game perfectly as he also forced two line drop outs.

It prompted Andrew Johns in commentary to label it the best match he had seen the No.7 play – not bad after being filled with antibiotics and undergoing scans the day before the game.

Also missing winger Josh Mansour, the Panthers have now won three of five since the competition’s restart and are among the genuine premiership threats.

They are temporarily first on the ladder and will stay there if both Parramatta and Newcastle lose this weekend.

Hit hard and high at the end of the first set of the game by Cameron Murray, Cleary recovered to put the ball on a dime for Viliame Kikau moments later.

Just as he did last week against Melbourne, Kikau got to the halfback’s bomb first and this time batted it back for Jarome Luai who found Brent Naden to score.

Luai was again influential in Penrith’s second, as he also stood up in the No.6 jersey.

As the Panthers continued to attack Souths’ right edge, he grubbered for a chasing Stephen Crichton to make it 8-0 at the break.

Clearly battered, Cleary continued to be influential for Penrith in the second half.

He threw the last ball for a Dylan Edwards try, where the fullback did the majority of the work as he stepped and swatted away two defenders to make it 12-6.

And after booting a penalty goal himself, Cleary then got the Panthers’ last when he fought off four defenders to dummy his way across the line.

Souths meanwhile looked out of the contest for much of the game.

They only got their first try after the break when Adam Reynolds went to the line and fired an inside ball for the flying Bayley Sironen to score his first points in the NRL.

They also spent part of the game with just 11 men, with James Roberts and Latrell Mitchell both sin-binned for professional fouls late on.

Hooker Damien Cook at one stage appeared to suffer a knee problem, but he finished the game and was running fine by the end.

Alex Johnston claimed a consolation try with the Rabbitohs’ place in the top eight now under threat for the rest of the weekend.