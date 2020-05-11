Cleary, May whacked with NRL bans

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Nathan Cleary faces two matches on the sidelines and $30,000 fine over his social distancing breach. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Cleary, May whacked with NRL bans

By Pamela Whaley

May 11, 2020

2020-05-11 21:30:57

Penrith star Nathan Cleary is facing a two-match ban and a $30,000 fine for being ‘untruthful’ in dealings with the NRL’s integrity unit during investigations into social distancing breaches.

Fellow Panthers player Tyrone May, who lives with Cleary, has also been issued a breach notice and is facing a $15,000 fine and two-match suspension over the same incident.

The bans are set to start when the NRL competition resumes on May 28.

It comes after Cleary was caught trying to cover up the extent of a social distancing breach when a contradictory TikTok video was released on social media.

The 22-year-old was originally stung with a $10,000 fine with 60 per cent suspended, as well as a suspended one-match ban when pictures emerged of him with women on his couch at home in April.

He was not fined by NSW Police, however, all five women were.

At the time he said the women were at his house for around 10 minutes while they waited for an Uber.

However, the NRL will allege Cleary lied to the integrity unit about the amount of time the women were in his house, evidenced by two TikTok videos that were discovered soon after.

May is alleged to have been untruthful in his dealings with the NRL integrity unit over the same incident.

The 23-year-old is already serving a four-match suspension after he was convicted of filming four sex tapes without the consent of the women involved.

He was also fined 25 per cent of his NRL salary.

May was sidelined for the entire 2019 season while he faced the charges.

Should the NRL proceed with the latest suspensions, May will not be able to return to the field for the Panthers until round seven.

Both May and Cleary will have five days to respond to the breach notices before a final determination is made.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Simpson open to early AFL training return

As the AFL plans for its season restart, Eagles coach Adam Simpson has hinted West Coast could be prepared to start training without some quarantined players.

rugby league

Cleary, May whacked with NRL bans

Penrith Panthers players Nathan Cleary and Tyrone May have been hit with big fines and suspensions by the NRL over social distancing breaches.

rugby union

Australian Super Rugby aims for early July

Rugby Australia is aiming to get an adapted 12-week Super Rugby competition started by early July and will finalise the format by the end of this month.

Australian rules football

Crows players receive suspended AFL ban

The AFL has given 16 Adelaide players suspended one-match bans and stood down assistant coach Ben Hart for six weeks for breaching coronavirus protocols.

rugby league

Titans deal with NRL anti-vaxxers drama

Gold Coast are preparing for the restart of the NRL without Bryce Cartwright and Brian Kelly as state governments vary in their anti-vaccination stances.

news

crime, law and justice

Ex-AFL coach Laidley released to rehab

Former AFL player and coach Dean Laidley has been released on bail to attend an inpatient rehab facility after he was accused of stalking a woman.

sport

Australian rules football

Simpson open to early AFL training return

As the AFL plans for its season restart, Eagles coach Adam Simpson has hinted West Coast could be prepared to start training without some quarantined players.

world

virus diseases

Leaders project optimism on Mother's Day

Many world leaders are caught between optimism that lockdowns can be eased and concerns that a second wave of coronavirus infections could spread.