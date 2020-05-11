Cleary, May whacked with NRL bans

Penrith star Nathan Cleary is facing a two-match ban and a $30,000 fine for being ‘untruthful’ in dealings with the NRL’s integrity unit during investigations into social distancing breaches.

Fellow Panthers player Tyrone May, who lives with Cleary, has also been issued a breach notice and is facing a $15,000 fine and two-match suspension over the same incident.

The bans are set to start when the NRL competition resumes on May 28.

It comes after Cleary was caught trying to cover up the extent of a social distancing breach when a contradictory TikTok video was released on social media.

The 22-year-old was originally stung with a $10,000 fine with 60 per cent suspended, as well as a suspended one-match ban when pictures emerged of him with women on his couch at home in April.

He was not fined by NSW Police, however, all five women were.

At the time he said the women were at his house for around 10 minutes while they waited for an Uber.

However, the NRL will allege Cleary lied to the integrity unit about the amount of time the women were in his house, evidenced by two TikTok videos that were discovered soon after.

May is alleged to have been untruthful in his dealings with the NRL integrity unit over the same incident.

The 23-year-old is already serving a four-match suspension after he was convicted of filming four sex tapes without the consent of the women involved.

He was also fined 25 per cent of his NRL salary.

May was sidelined for the entire 2019 season while he faced the charges.

Should the NRL proceed with the latest suspensions, May will not be able to return to the field for the Panthers until round seven.

Both May and Cleary will have five days to respond to the breach notices before a final determination is made.