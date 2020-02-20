Discover Australian Associated Press

Children should be given a bigger voice in policy decisions that affect their future, a report says. Image by (Ali Lorestani/TT News Agency via AP)

Environment

Climate threatens health, future of kids

By By Megan Rowling, Thomson Reuters Foundation

February 20, 2020

2020-02-20 11:05:04

A UN-backed report that warns climate change poses an urgent threat to the health and future of every child and adolescent has ranked Australia’s performance in the area poorly.

A new global index shows children in Norway, South Korea and the Netherlands have the best chance at survival and well-being thanks to good healthcare, education and nutrition.

But a ranking of countries by per-capita carbon emissions put those and other rich nations, including Australia and the United States close to the bottom on that measure, as major contributors to global health threats driven by climate change.

“Countries need to overhaul their approach to child and adolescent health, to ensure that we not only look after our children today but protect the world they will inherit in the future,” said former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark, co-chair of the international commission that produced the report.

It said dramatic progress had been made in improving children’s lives in the past five decades but economic inequalities meant the benefits were not shared by all.

And the heating up of the planet and damage to the environment, among other stresses, meant every child faced an uncertain future, it added.

“Climate disruption is creating extreme risks from rising sea levels, extreme weather events, water and food insecurity, heat stress, emerging infectious diseases, and large-scale population migration,” said the report by more than 40 experts that was released on Wednesday.

Commission member Sunita Narain, director general of the New Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment, said that in her region of South Asia the main environmental threats came from water shortages and contamination, as well as air pollution.

Children’s health today “is at grave risk because of environmental degradation”, she added.

They are victims of a problem they did not cause – a situation that is particularly acute for the poor, she noted.

“The biggest inequity that we need to confront today is the inequity (of) climate change,” Narain told journalists.

The “sustainability” part of the index ranks countries on how their per-person emissions compare with a 2030 target giving a two-thirds chance of keeping global average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times.

Of the top 25 countries with the best score on emissions, all but two were African.

That contrasts starkly with the “flourishing” part of the index, where many African nations did badly on children’s health, education, nutritious food and protection from violence.

Not one country performed well on all three measures of child flourishing, sustainability and equity, concluded the commission convened by the World Heath Organisation, The Lancet medical journal and UN children’s agency UNICEF.

Another key threat identified was exploitative marketing practices that push fast food, sugary drinks, alcohol and tobacco at children, increasingly through social media channels.

Report author Anthony Costello, professor of global health and sustainability at University College London, said children’s data was being harvested via online games and sold to big technology firms which then target youth with advertising.

“This is totally unregulated,” he said. “We think that there needs to be much greater attention to the protection of children around the world.”

The report said children should be given a bigger voice in policy decisions that affect their futures – something they are already demanding through social movements like the school climate strikes that have mobilised students worldwide since mid-2018.

