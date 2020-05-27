Discover Australian Associated Press

Health officials are watching out for possible new coronavirus clusters around the country. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Young coronavirus death stirs cluster fear

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

May 27, 2020

2020-05-27 10:35:52

Health officials are scrambling to contain a potential new coronavirus outbreak in central Queensland after a 30-year-old man died.

He is the youngest person to die in Australia and brings the national death tally from the virus up to 103.

The man’s partner is also sick and has been taken to Rockhampton hospital.

Queensland Health is now setting up fever clinics in Blackwater, where the couple are from.

There were no previously recorded cases of the virus in the mining town.

Officials are also monitoring a possible new coronavirus cluster in Western Australia related to a live export ship and two cases at schools in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Six crew members of the livestock carrier Al Kuwait docked in Fremantle have tested positive for the virus.

The other 42 crew members are being tested and there are concerns for quarantine officers and port workers who boarded the vessel.

State and federal authorities have traded barbs over how the ship was allowed to dock and who knew when there was illness on board.

Premier Mark McGowan is angry the federal agriculture department allowed the Al Kuwait to berth and said it was lucky no one disembarked.

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the situation was handled correctly.

But he’s asked his department to double-check protocol was followed.

Two private schools in Sydney’s eastern suburbs – a virus hotspot – were closed on Tuesday after a student at each tested positive.

The closures came just a day after thousands of students returned to full in-classroom learning.

All up, 15 new coronavirus cases were added to the national tally on Tuesday, bringing it to 7133.

Governments are pushing ahead with easing restrictions, with the ACT and Northern Territory outlining plans for a further reopening.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said Australia had control over the virus.

“We’re in a very cautious phase now of trying to move to a living-with-COVID economy,” he told a Senate hearing.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison anticipates all three of the agreed steps to reopening will be completed across the country in July.

