Health officials are watching out for possible new coronavirus clusters around the country. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Young coronavirus death

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

May 27, 2020

2020-05-27 17:57:06

The death of a 30-year-old from coronavirus should remind people the serious disease can strike anyone, one of Australia’s top medical officers warns.

The central Queensland man is the youngest person to die from the virus in Australia, although he had serious underlying health issues which kept him off work for six months.

The man’s partner is also sick and has been taken to Rockhampton hospital, while fever clinics have been set up in their town of Blackwater which had no previous cases.

Deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly said it was always a concern when someone tested positive without a clear link to other cases.

“How it came to be in Blackwater, quite an isolated area inland from Rockhampton in Queensland, is a matter of conjecture,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

“It is by far our youngest death so far from COVID-19 and it is a reminder firstly that this is a serious illness and whilst it does affect … older people and people with chronic illness, it can affect anyone and it can affect people severely.”

The man was not tested while alive because of his underlying condition, although he had shown symptoms for several weeks.

“I guess he hadn’t assumed that it was COVID-19,” Professor Kelly said.

He reiterated the importance of anyone with symptoms getting tested.

The man’s death takes the national tally from the virus up to 103.

There were 11 new cases recorded in Australia over the past day, bringing the total number of infections to 7139.

Fewer than 500 of these people are still sick, with 30 in hospital.

Officials are also monitoring a possible new cluster in Western Australia related to a live export ship.

Six crew members of the livestock carrier Al Kuwait docked in Fremantle have tested positive.

However, Professor Kelly said they were not severely unwell and were in hotel quarantine, while the other 42 crew members are being tested.

Seven quarantine officers and port workers who boarded the vessel all wore protective equipment. Two had close contact with crew and are in isolation.

WA Premier Mark McGowan expects more crew members will test positive.

He had to walk back criticisms of the federal agriculture department, conceding it did follow protocol in informing state authorities there were sick sailors on board the sheep ship.

The Maritime Union of Australia said the controversy showed the regulatory failures that allowed the Ruby Princess cruise ship to dock in Sydney, causing the nation’s biggest coronavirus cluster, had still not been properly addressed.

But Professor Kelly said the issue of ships carrying trade cargo was separate.

“We do have a fairly large number of ships coming with rather small crews and no passengers into Australian waters,” he said.

“We have a process in relation to that which has worked well this time and I’m very confident with how that is working.”

