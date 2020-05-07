Club sorry for Djokovic lockdown confusion

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Novak Djokovic filmed himself on court despite a Spanish ban over the use of sports facilities. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Club sorry for Djokovic lockdown confusion

By AAP

May 7, 2020

2020-05-07 04:18:53

The Spanish tennis club where Novak Djokovic was seen training in violation of the rules of the country’s strict lockdown rules has confirmed it had given the world No.1 permission to play there.

Djokovic posted a video of himself on social media practising on a court at the Puente Romano tennis club in Marbella on Monday, the first day athletes were allowed to return to individual training in over a month.

The reigning Australian Open champion filmed the video while hitting shots and wrote he was “so happy to play on clay … well, just for a bit with my phone in the hands.”

But the Spanish tennis federation later released a statement to clarify that tennis players were not allowed to return to courts until May 11, and were only permitted to conduct individual training outside.

“We understood that professional athletes were able to train and authorised Mr Djokovic to use our facilities. After speaking with the tennis federation they made it clear to us he had to wait until 11 May to use the tennis club,” said the Puente Romano statement.

“We shared this clarification with Mr Djokovic and both parties have agreed to restart training from that day. We regret that our misinterpretation of the rules may have inconvenienced Mr Djokovic in good faith.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Cartwright fires back at anti-vax critics

Gold Coast star Bryce Cartwright says he won't be bullied into getting a flu shot after polarising the rugby league community with his stance.

rugby league

V'landys set for RLPA talks over flu shot

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys is set to enter talks with the RLPA to encourage players to agree to flu shots ahead of the NRL's May 28 restart.

rugby union

Clarke fills RA CEO post after Wiggs walks

Former Melbourne Rebels and Brumbies boss Rob Clarke has been announced as Rugby Australia's interim CEO, hours after board member Peter Wiggs resigned.

Australian rules football

AFL needs hubs to resume comp: WA premier

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan says his state won't ease border restrictions and has urged the AFL to push ahead with hubs to resume its season.

tennis

No Aust Open tennis 'worst-case' prospect

Tennis Australia has modelled a series of contingency plans for a revised 2021 summer of tennis, including no Australian Open in a worst-case scenario.

news

inquiry

Pell royal commission findings due out

Previously unpublished child abuse royal commission findings about Cardinal George Pell's knowledge of historical allegations are set to be released.

sport

rugby league

Cartwright fires back at anti-vax critics

Gold Coast star Bryce Cartwright says he won't be bullied into getting a flu shot after polarising the rugby league community with his stance.

world

virus diseases

UK govt denies neglecting elderly in care

British health minister Matt Hancock has denied that the government prioritised hospitals over care homes, leaving elderly people vulnerable to the coronavirus.