Premier Daniel Andrews has had to defend his deputy health officer over a controversial tweet. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

The (online) show goes on in Victoria

By Marnie Banger

May 2, 2020

2020-05-02 14:30:05

Music and comedy are being deployed to help Victorians feel connected while they stay at home, in miserable weather, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

But Premier Daniel Andrews has been distracted from his effort to promote the new entertainment website by the need to defend a senior public health official who posted a controversial tweet.

Three fresh cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state on Friday, bringing its total to 1364.

There are currently 16 people in hospital battling the virus, including seven patients in intensive care, while 1293 people have recovered.

No new cases were recorded on Friday at the Hawthorn Grange aged care facility in Melbourne’s inner east where a cluster has been identified, the premier said.

Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton had revealed on Thursday there were three cases at the centre, including two residents and a staff member.

The government has launched a website – together.vic.gov.au – showcasing live music and comedy performances by local talent, including through an online series set to launch on Sunday evening.

Creators will also be given access to $2.35 million worth of grants and partnerships to help produce online content.

Mr Andrews said the project is aimed at making staying home “just that little bit easier”, as temperatures across the state plummeted, making outdoor activities unappealing.

But as he spruiked the site, Mr Andrews was forced to address concerns about Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen after she likened Captain Cook’s arrival in Australia to COVID-19 on Twitter.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the comments were “very disappointing”.

“I applaud the work she is doing as a medical officer in Victoria, that’s her expertise, I would strongly suggest she keep to that because those sort of comments don’t inspire confidence,” he told 2GB radio on Friday.

Mr Andrews said Dr van Diemen was doing an “amazing job” and his attention was firmly elsewhere.

“I am far more focused on the fact that hundreds of thousands of people have lost their jobs. People have died. This is a once-in-a-century event and we’re by no means at the end of it,” he said.

Victorian Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien accused the premier of failing to take the issue seriously, saying Dr van Diemen should resign for breaching the public sector code of conduct.

“She’s shown a lack of judgment which has impacted her ability to do the job,” he said.

Mr Andrews will meet with other federal, state and territory leaders at the national cabinet on Friday.

His government has flagged it won’t ease any social distancing restrictions until at least May 11, when its state of emergency expires.

Victoria Police issued 74 fines to people breaching restrictions in the 24 hours to Thursday evening after conducting 651 checks.

The state government has also launched a new TV advertisement thanking people for following the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

