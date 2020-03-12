Discover Australian Associated Press

The coronavirus outbreak has forces the postponement of the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Coachella postponed until Oct over virus

By AAP

March 12, 2020

2020-03-12 11:26:10

The Coachella music festival in the Southern California desert has been postponed for six months until October because of concerns over the coronavirus.

The festival, one of the biggest in the world, brings half a million fans to an open-air site in Indio, east of Los Angeles, over two weekends and was due to take place on April 10-12 and April 17-19.

The line-up this year was headlined by Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott.

At the direction of local authorities, “we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella,” organisaer Goldenvoice said in a statement.

“While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously,” it said.

The 20-year-old festival will now take place October 9-11 and October 16-18.

Goldenvoice said it had also postponed Stagecoach, a country music festival held in Indio, to October 23-25 from April.

The decisions follow the cancellation last week of the South by South West festival of film, music, technology that had been scheduled for March 13-22 in Austin, Texas.

Musicians have cancelled concerts in Asia and Europe because of the spread of the virus, and American rock band Pearl Jam on Monday announced it was postponing all of its planned US and Canada dates through the end of April.

More than 116,000 people have contracted the virus worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to the World Health Organization. More than 4,000 people have died. 

