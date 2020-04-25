Coaches, footy bosses to guide AFL return

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson is among a collective of AFL coaches and football managers who will navigate the league through its return to play, and assess the future of football departments and talent pathways.

The soft cap for football departments is set to be slashed while list sizes and junior pathways are also expected to come under scrutiny as the AFL manoeuvres through the financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of different focus groups will help the AFL work through the issues facing the game, with AFL Media reporting senior coaches Clarkson, Luke Beveridge and Chris Fagan will join Brisbane chief executive Greg Swann, AFL legal counsel Andrew Dillon and AFL head of talent Tristan Salter in a group focusing on talent pathways.

“They’ve appointed five or six footy managers and five or six coaches who are sitting on little sub groups and working parties to just go through some significant things to do for the game,” Clarkson told Fox Footy.

“There’s a group looking at the restart to our season and what it’ll look like – discussing stuff likes hubs, if there’s going to be a compressed season … are we going to have more interchange and and a whole heap of things.

“There’s another group looking at what the competition might look like in terms of list sizes, talent pathways and all that sort of stuff.”

Beveridge has advocated lifting the draft age and Clarkson agreed there was merit in restricting the number of 18-year-olds brought into the system.

“There’s part of me that says if kids are good enough to play at that age then they should be allowed to,” he said.

“But there’s also a part of me that says the great majority of players aren’t really ready to cope with the rigours of the intense nature of AFL footy on a week-to-week basis until they’re 20-21 years of age.

“What I’d like to see is a system where you couldn’t just raid the under-18 competition for their talent.

“It’s a hybrid system where by and large most of the players that you recruit are 19-20 years of age … they’ve got to get their lives going somehow before they get an opportunity to be a senior AFL footballer.

“But I’d love to see access to one or two players at each club to recruit 18-year-olds that they think could play league footy pretty much straightaway.”

Clubs are set to receive an update on May 11 regarding plans to return and Clarkson emphasised the AFL wanted a season restart to be permanent, ideally from July.