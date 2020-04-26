Discover Australian Associated Press

The Warriors are still awaiting clearance to be able to train in Australia for the NRL. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Coaches in agreement ahead of NRL target

By Pamela Whaley

April 26, 2020

2020-04-26 16:23:31

NRL coaches remain committed to their decision not to begin a ‘mini-preseason’ until the Warriors are cleared to train as a group in Australia as the game nears crunch time.

On Sunday, ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys flagged a decision on the competition structure by Tuesday, telling 2GB Radio he expects the season to be between 17 and 20 rounds.

In a huge step towards a May 28 resumption, the NRL is confident of resolving the broadcast agreement and government clearances by the end of next week.

The Warriors are awaiting approval from the Australian and state governments as well as Border Force to be cleared to arrive in the country, needing an exemption to train as a group instead of a mandatory 14-day isolation for individuals.

Following strict biosecurity measures, an exemption would allow the Warriors to resume training on May 4, giving teams just over three weeks to prepare for round three.

NRL Coaches Association boss Kelly Egan confirmed to AAP coaches remain united in a decision to hold off training until all 16 clubs could resume, to be fair to the Warriors.

“They certainly are (committed),” Egan said.

“There’s been lots of conversation, we’re all on the same page. Our competition needs the Warriors.”

Queensland and Victoria are also awaiting approval from their respective governments to resume training and potentially fly in and out of NSW for games on chartered planes.

However, teams are preparing to base in NSW border towns should a decision not be reached next week.

On Sunday, Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she had received detailed plans from two major sporting codes to resume playing, although she refused to identify the governing bodies.

In a sign of hope for the NRL, the premier appeared open to the proposals.

“I have received two. They have been forwarded to the chief health officer to get their advice,” she said.

“People are innovative and I’m quite sure people want to see sport resume.

“We need to make sure it is compliant with the health advice.

“National Cabinet is going to be considering key principles next Friday.

“There is a willingness here for everyone to make something happen.”

It comes as the NRL enters another intense week of negotiations with decisions to be made to meet the mooted May 28 competition restart date.

Project Apollo is set to meet on Wednesday, but could be rescheduled if an agreement on the competition structure is not finalised beforehand.

Everything from club grants, player wages and the arrival of the Warriors depends on the NRL finalising the structure of the competition with broadcasters Channel Nine and Foxtel.

Warriors CEO Cameron George said players realise they will need to come to Australia next week for an indefinite period, with the families coming at a later date.

However, he wants assurances from the NRL on what the competition will look like before they board the plane.

“I’ve guaranteed the players, no one gets on the plane until we have the information on what the competition looks like and also to understand the risk versus rewards and that comes back to remuneration,” he said on The Sunday Footy Show.

“Those discussions will clearly fall out of the back of any broadcast deal that will be done in the days coming up.

“Our players have been tremendous in making sure that they understand the importance of coming to Australia and doing the best for the game of rugby league to enable the NRL to maximise every chance we can this year to earn more commercial money for the future of the game.”

