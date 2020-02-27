Coaches vow to deliver AFL Origin showcase

Damien Hardwick and John Longmire have vowed to deliver a throwback to the free-flowing and attacking football of yesteryear in Friday night’s AFL bushfire relief match.

The Richmond and Sydney premiership mentors – in charge of Victoria and the All-Stars respectively – say they will abandon the defensive mindset that often permeates modern coaches’ boxes during the regular season.

Longmire joked he had a “couple of tags” lined up, but added he would likely be run out of town if he instructed players to put the negating tactic into practice at Marvel Stadium.

Victoria champions Dustin Martin, Marcus Bontempelli and Toby Greene will feature against an All-Stars line-up littered with exciting talent such as Jack Riewoldt, Jeremy Howe and Eddie Betts.

The promise of a fast-paced and high-scoring spectacle from the game’s biggest stars is a tantalising prospect for fans, with a near-capacity crowd of about 50,000 expected.

“There’s not going to be as many systems at play and the guys are going to be relying on their natural instinct to play the game,” Hardwick said.

“We’ll just be asking the guys to play their best natural game of footy and I think you’re going to see a bit of a throwback game.

“Whether it’s 120 to 140, there’s probably a chance of that, but I don’t think it’s going to be a dour type of affair.

“We’re just looking forward to the players putting on a showcase for such a terrific cause.”

The first AFL representative match in more than a decade is effectively a pre-season contest for players building match fitness ahead of the home-and-away campaign.

The coaches and captains – Trent Cotchin (Victoria) and Nat Fyfe (All-Stars) – stressed the ultimate aim of the event was to raise money for people affected by this summer’s devastating bushfires.

But Hardwick said there was no doubt both sides were playing to win.

“We’re all competitive,” he said.

“We want to have a great spectacle, we want the players to show why they’re here and the calibre of player that we’ve got.

“But when it does come down to it in the last quarter, I think all the boys will want to win.”

Players have been given the green light to release the shackles, free of club-mandated restrictions on workloads and playing time.

“We’ve got nine on the bench and we want to give all the players an opportunity to play,” Longmire said.

“If someone comes off because a goal’s been kicked, don’t get too frustrated because we’re trying to give everyone a go.

“We also want to hand the players back in the best possible condition to their clubs, so we’re conscious of that too.”