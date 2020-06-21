Cobain guitar sells for $A9m to Aussie

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The guitar Kurt Cobain played during Nirvana's 1993 MTV Unplugged session has sold for nearly $A9m. Image by EPA PHOTO

arts, culture and entertainment

Cobain guitar sells for $A9m to Aussie

By By Peter Mitchell, AAP US Correspondent

June 21, 2020

2020-06-21 12:58:28

Australian music entrepreneur Peter Freedman is the proud new owner of the world’s most expensive guitar after spending a world-record $A9 million for Kurt Cobain’s iconic guitar.

Freedman, the Sydney-based founder and chairman of Rode Microphones, trumped rival bidders at an auction in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The huge sum for the late Nirvana frontman’s 1959 Martin D-18E acoustic guitar easily exceeded the previous record $A5.8 million paid last year for a black Stratocaster used by Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour.

Freedman will use the guitar to raise awareness and money for issues close to his heart.

“I’m going to use this to tour it around the world to lobby governments to start proper funding for mental health, medical, wages lost, all the stuff that’s gone,” Mr Freedman told SPIN.

Cobain, who died in 1994 aged 27, played the guitar during Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged session and other iconic concert performances.

A record-breaking winning bid was expected after the auction received four $A1.5 million online bids the week before the auction.  

The two-day auction, held by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, sold more than 800 music-related items including Elvis Presley’s 1977 Lincoln Mark V Coupe for $A91,443 and Johnny Cash’s Valencia acoustic guitar signed by his The Highwaymen super group members Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Waylon Jennings for $A83,396 .  

A custom guitar played by Prince at the height of his stardom in the 1980s and 1990s sold for $A824,000.

Prince played the blindingly blue guitar with the artist’s “love” symbol on its neck beginning on the 1984 Purple Rain Tour, as well as on the classic albums Lovesexy and Sign O’ The Times. 

Archivists going through Prince’s possessions at his Paisley Park home and musical headquarters in Minnesota recently found the guitar that was thought to be lost during the four years since his death from an overdose at 57.

Also Friday, a macrame belt that Elvis Presley wore about 30 times on stage brought in nearly 10 times its expected price, with a final bid of $A436,000, and an ivory gown worn by Madonna in her 1990 Vogue video sold for $A262,000.

Latest sport

sport

NRL and AFL crowd boosts for Qld stadiums

Queensland will allow up to 10,000 people to attend NRL and AFL games from next weekend after easing COVID-19 restrictions at stadiums.

Australian rules football

Essendon AFL matches in doubt due to virus

Conor McKenna's positive COVID-19 test has cast doubt over whether Essendon will be able to fulfil their AFL fixtures in the coming weeks.

rugby league

Warriors coy on Brown return as NRL coach

The Warriors are on the search for a new head coach after the shock sacking of Stephen Kearney on Saturday.

Australian rules football

Betts attack 'galvanises' Blues to AFL win

After a week where he was again targeted by racist trolls, Eddie Betts inspired Carlton to their first AFL win in Geelong since 1996.

Australian rules football

Blues hang onto upset Cats in AFL thriller

Carlton are partying like its 1996 after defeating Geelong at Kardinia Park for the first time in 24 years, stunning the Cats by two points on Saturday night.

news

health

Qld says Melbourne's a COVID-19 hotspot

Queensland's health chief has responded swiftly to several coronavirus outbreaks in Victoria by declaring all of metropolitan Melbourne a COVID-19 hotspot.

sport

sport

NRL and AFL crowd boosts for Qld stadiums

Queensland will allow up to 10,000 people to attend NRL and AFL games from next weekend after easing COVID-19 restrictions at stadiums.

world

demonstration

Trump knocks protests, defends COVID plan

Donald Trump has addressed a rally of supporters in a bid to reinvigorate his re-election campaign amid US racial unrest and the coronavirus pandemic.