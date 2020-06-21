Cobain guitar sells for $A9m to Aussie

Australian music entrepreneur Peter Freedman is the proud new owner of the world’s most expensive guitar after spending a world-record $A9 million for Kurt Cobain’s iconic guitar.

Freedman, the Sydney-based founder and chairman of Rode Microphones, trumped rival bidders at an auction in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The huge sum for the late Nirvana frontman’s 1959 Martin D-18E acoustic guitar easily exceeded the previous record $A5.8 million paid last year for a black Stratocaster used by Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour.

Freedman will use the guitar to raise awareness and money for issues close to his heart.

“I’m going to use this to tour it around the world to lobby governments to start proper funding for mental health, medical, wages lost, all the stuff that’s gone,” Mr Freedman told SPIN.

Cobain, who died in 1994 aged 27, played the guitar during Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged session and other iconic concert performances.

A record-breaking winning bid was expected after the auction received four $A1.5 million online bids the week before the auction.

The two-day auction, held by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, sold more than 800 music-related items including Elvis Presley’s 1977 Lincoln Mark V Coupe for $A91,443 and Johnny Cash’s Valencia acoustic guitar signed by his The Highwaymen super group members Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Waylon Jennings for $A83,396 .

A custom guitar played by Prince at the height of his stardom in the 1980s and 1990s sold for $A824,000.

Prince played the blindingly blue guitar with the artist’s “love” symbol on its neck beginning on the 1984 Purple Rain Tour, as well as on the classic albums Lovesexy and Sign O’ The Times.

Archivists going through Prince’s possessions at his Paisley Park home and musical headquarters in Minnesota recently found the guitar that was thought to be lost during the four years since his death from an overdose at 57.

Also Friday, a macrame belt that Elvis Presley wore about 30 times on stage brought in nearly 10 times its expected price, with a final bid of $A436,000, and an ivory gown worn by Madonna in her 1990 Vogue video sold for $A262,000.