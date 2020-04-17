Coca Cola Amatil signals $140m in savings

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Coca Cola Amatil has signalled $140 million in savings to weather the coronavirus pandemic. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

consumer goods

Coca Cola Amatil signals $140m in savings

By Gus McCubbing

April 17, 2020

2020-04-17 11:09:30

Coca Cola Amatil has signalled $140 million in savings through several measures to weather the coronavirus. 

The beverage giant on Friday said it had implemented cost management programs including “significant” reduction in incentives, recruitment freezes, reduced marketing expenditure and minimising discretionary spend.

The company also said non-critical projects had been deferred, reducing capital expenditure for FY2020 from $300 million to $200 million.

Coca Cola Amatil managing director Alison Watkins said the board had decided to temporarily withdraw the group’s dividend payout ratio guidance.

She said this would provide the group with additional flexibility to address any future headwinds or further adverse economic conditions arising from the pandemic.

The company will make a decision on the 2020 dividend at the time of the 1H2020 financial results. 

Ms Watkins said Coca Cola Amatil’s debt at March 31 was approximately $1.8 billion, with committed debt facilities totalling $2.6 billion at an average maturity of 5.4 years. 

The group has approximately $500 million of committed bank facilities available and $920 million in cash that it holds on bank deposit, providing financial flexibility in the current uncertain environment.

“We have ample liquidity to serve debt maturities of around $305 million which will be due for repayment in 2020, with additional flexibility to pursue strategic opportunities that arise,” Ms Watkins said. 

However, Ms Watkins said the first quarter of 2020 was “highly unusual”, given the double-impact of the Australian bushfires and the adverse impacts of the coronavirus.

The group delivered low single-digit percentage volume and revenue growth in 1Q2020 compared to 1Q2019, driven primarily by its Indonesian business.

Earnings however were down by mid-teens percentage for the quarter on the prior corresponding period.

The company said this reflected the impact of the bushfires in January and February, planned additional marketing expenditure in Indonesia and margin erosion as a result of changes in channel mix in March when social distancing restrictions were introduced.

Ms Watkins said in March 2020 the group experienced mid single-digit percentage volume growth versus March 2019 as consumers engaged in stockpiling.

Earnings, however, was down by low single-digit percentage compared to March 2019 due to the pronounced channel shift to grocery across our markets, she said. 

“The first two weeks of April have included the lead up to Easter and Ramadan which are significant trading periods for our businesses,” Ms Watkins said. 

“This period has been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 and government measures with many customers closed or in decline, and people staying at home across all of our markets. 

“As a result, our volumes have reduced by approximately 30 per cent on the prior corresponding period, with Indonesia down close to 50 per cent and Australia down approximately 15 per cent.” 

Ms Watkins also said the group’s strong balance sheet, liquidity and “solid” credit ratings meant it was in a strong position financially and operationally to trade through the pandemic.

Coca Cola Amatil shares were down 22 cents, or 2.39 per cent to $8.97 at 1108 AEST.

Latest sport

crime, law and justice

Dogs star to face drink driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is expected to face drink driving and traffic charges over collisions with parked cars in Melbourne.

Australian rules football

Bulldog Hunter faces drink driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is set to face drink driving and traffic charges over crashes with parked cars in Melbourne.

rugby union

World Rugby could help out RA with loan

Rugby Australia could potentially benefit from a World Rugby relief fund set up to provide immediate emergency funding to cash-strapped national unions.

cricket

Cricket Aust stands down majority of staff

Cricket Australia has stood down the majority of its staff, becoming the latest sporting body to take unprecedented action amid the current health crisis.

rugby league

Project Apollo grounded until next week

The NRL's next innovation committee meeting has been pushed back to next week as the game attempts to sort the details of its planned May 28 return.

news

crime, law and justice

Tamil family have win in Federal Court

Federal Court Justice Mark Moshinsky has ruled a young Tamil girl fighting to stay in Australia wasn't given a fair go in her bid to apply for a protection visa

sport

crime, law and justice

Dogs star to face drink driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is expected to face drink driving and traffic charges over collisions with parked cars in Melbourne.

world

virus diseases

Trump's restart plan in hands of states

Donald Trump has released a plan for restarting economic activity in the US, but has left the decision on when to lift pandemic restrictions to states.