Cochlear has halted trading as it moves to raise $800 million to offset a hefty COVID-19 hit. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Cochlear to raise $800m in virus fight

By Alex Druce

March 25, 2020

2020-03-25 09:47:41

Medical tech firm Cochlear is seeking to eliminate liquidity risk by raising $800 million as elective surgeries are deferred across a growing number of countries.

The ASX-listed company on Wednesday joined the likes of Webjet and oOh!Media in announcing capital raising measures as coronavirus disruptions threaten to eat into firms’ balance sheets. 

Cochlear’s $140 per-share offer represents a 16.7 per cent discount to its last closing price of $168 on Tuesday.

The company’s shares have lost 25.2 per cent of their value in 2020 amid a more severe market downturn.

Chairman Rick Holliday-Smith said Cochlear has embarked on a “non-negotiable” mission to eliminate liquidity risk.

The combination of COVID-19, and the likely increase in debt from the adverse judgment in a long-running legal case, is expected to push debt above the board’s comfort levels, he said.

“Cochlear’s implant recipients rely on the company for support throughout their lifetime which makes eliminating liquidity risk non-negotiable,” the company said in a release. 

The firm on Wednesday announced it will also embark on a non-underwritten share purchase plan to raise up to $50 million.

It has also secured a credit approved commitment for an additional $150 million from an existing lender.

Cochlear will maintain its workforce and will continue to invest in research and development, but will suspend its dividend until trading conditions improve following payment of the 1H20 dividend on April 17.

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Olympics to be delayed into 2021

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says the delayed Tokyo Games will be "the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel".

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Games to be delayed until 2021

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC president Thomas Bach have agreed to postpone the Tokyo Olympics, the first delay in the Games' 124-year history.

Australian rules football

Tigers' Riewoldt defends AFL players

Richmond star Jack Riewoldt has defended the AFL players' approach to pay negotiations with the league amid the game's financial crisis.

rugby league

Souths boss calls for NRL funding re-jig

South Sydney boss Shane Richardson hopes the NRL's coronavirus postponement leads to a league funding re-jig to ensure their survival over the next 18 months.

soccer

Tough decisions loom as A-League suspended

FFA chief executive James Johnson says the national body faces "tough decisions" after the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the A-League.

Two children among NSW's 1000 virus cases

Two children under the age of 10 are the youngest people in NSW to test positive to COVID-19, as the number of confirmed cases in the state soars above 1000.

Olympics postponed, US nears relief deal

The Tokyo Olympics has been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, while US lawmakers are closing in on a $US2 trillion relief package.