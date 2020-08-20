Cold, strong winds and snow hitting NSW

Residents in the Blue Mountains and surrounding areas can expect a snowy weekend as NSW is battered with wild winds and chilly temperatures.

Skiers heading to the state’s snowfields are being warned about the potential for blizzards and avalanches.

“Take care if you’re in the snow this week. There’s a risk of avalanches and blizzards in the Snowy Mountain from today. Check the forecast before you go and ensure you drive with chains,” the Bureau of Meteorology tweeted on Thursday.

Perisher resort tweeted on Wednesday night “the storm has settled in!” with 10cm of fresh cover.

Snow is also expected to fall across the weekend in Orange, Lithgow, Oberon, the Jenolan Caves, the Blue Mountains and even the high areas around Bathurst in the NSW Central Tablelands.

A Transport for NSW spokesman warned the snow could cause road closures and/or fallen trees but said there would be an effort to maintain access along all major roads.

“The cold snap will come overnight, with snow likely to fall on Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning,” the spokesman said in a statement on Thursday.

“Motorists in these areas are advised to delay travel unless necessary, check the road conditions before travelling, be extra cautious and drive to the conditions.”

Drivers were cautioned that visibility could be poor in snow and fog, and the roads were more slippery when wet or icy.

Motorists especially need to be aware of black ice, which occurs when surface moisture and dew freeze on the road at dawn or dusk.

Black ice is hard to see when driving and can remain in shaded or low-lying areas even during fine days.

The warning comes as cold and windy conditions persist across the state with the BOM issuing a severe weather warning with gale warnings and winds of up to 90km/h predicted for the Hunter, Illawarra, mid north coast, South Coast, central and southern tablelands.

The SES has urged people to secure things in their yard and move cars and other valuables to safe locations.

Meanwhile, a woman in her 50s was injured at Gosford on the Central Coast on Wednesday after strong winds caused scaffolding at a building site to collapse on her. Eight cars were also damaged.

The SES responded to dozens of calls for help overnight.

It also warned that residents at St Georges Basin at Sussex Inlet who had just cleaned up from recent floods could be flooded again with an abnormally high tide expected on Thursday evening.