Coles joins Woolies in toilet paper limit

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australian supermarket shelves were stripped of toilet paper due to coronavirus-prompted panic. Image by Paul Braven/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Coles joins Woolies in toilet paper limit

By Heather McNab

March 6, 2020

2020-03-06 12:48:10

Retail giant Coles has joined rival Woolworths in limiting the amount of toilet paper people can buy after Australian supermarket shelves were stripped of the bathroom staple due to coronavirus-prompted panic.

The supermarket announced on Thursday it would implement a temporary restriction of four packs of toilet roll for each purchase.

“To ensure all of our customers have access to toilet paper, a temporary purchase limit of four packs per customer transaction will now apply in-store and online,” a Coles spokeswoman said in a statement on Thursday.

“This will help us maintain stock levels in stores while our suppliers increase local production and our distribution centres increase deliveries.”

Coles follows the lead of Woolworths who established a four-pack toilet paper limit – both in-store and online – on Wednesday, saying the measure would shore up stock levels in the face of “higher than usual demand”.

While Coles acknowledged there may be some temporary stock shortages, a spokeswoman said the vast majority of products remained available.

The Victorian Council of Social Service urged the public to consider others, especially those living on low incomes, before stockpiling. 

“You know who can’t ‘panic buy’ and stockpile goods? People on low incomes, living week to week on little cash,” VCOSS posted on Twitter on Wednesday. 

“Runs on essential items hurt people in poverty.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged Australians to stay calm despite the spread of COVID-19 and on Tuesday consulted with Woolworths and Coles about the virus’ impact on supply chains and consumer behaviour.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Wednesday said there were no issues with toilet paper supply in NSW and urged the public to refrain from bulk-buying.

“People should just go about their daily business in terms of the products they purchase and I don’t see a need to do that (bulk buy) at this stage,” she said.

Latest sport

cricket

Aussies face bogey side in T20 Cup final

Poonam Yadav created chaos when India toppled Australia in the Twenty20 World Cup opener, now the hosts will aim to turn the tables at the MCG in the final.

golf

McIlroy speaks out against rich world tour

Rory McIlroy has declared he 'didn't like where the money was coming from' during discussions with the proposed Premier Golf League.

rugby league

Boyd to retire from NRL at season's end

Brisbane star Darius Boyd has announced his retirement from the NRL at the end of the 2020 season.

cricket

Short eyeing T20 World Cup after ODI nod

D'Arcy Short is set to get an extended run in Australia's one-day international side and could come into calculations for the T20 World Cup.

cricket

Aussie women finally get shot at March 8

Australia's women's cricketers have been asked about the Twenty20 World Cup final at the MCG since January 2018. On Sunday they can finally play in it.

news

health

NSW virus cases more than double in week

A year 11 student and another aged care worker are the latest confirmed cases of COVID-19 in NSW as the number of cases hits 26.

sport

cricket

Aussies face bogey side in T20 Cup final

Poonam Yadav created chaos when India toppled Australia in the Twenty20 World Cup opener, now the hosts will aim to turn the tables at the MCG in the final.

world

virus diseases

China's local spread of virus shrinks

China appears to have contained the spread of locally contracted virus to the Hubei capital, Wuhan, with zero new cases elsewhere in the province.