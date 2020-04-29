Discover Australian Associated Press

Coles has lifted its one packet limit on toilet paper but other items are still restricted. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Coles lifts limit on toilet paper purchase

By Ulises Izquierdo

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 15:53:03

Toilet paper limits prompted by coronavirus-fuelled hoarding have been lifted by Coles.

As the toilet paper fever eases and shelves of loo rolls remain stocked across the country, the major retailer has lifted its one packet per person restrictions on the bathroom essential.

From Tuesday, customers will be able to purchase as many packets of toilet paper and paper towels as they want.

“We expect to remove further limits as customer demand continues to stabilise and more categories see supply levels return to normal,” a Coles spokeswoman said.

Other items such as pasta, flour, eggs, liquid soap and anti-bacterial wipes continue to be restricted to two per person.

Coles is the first retailer to lift restrictions on toilet paper.

Woolworths will follow the move to ease product purchase limits.

From Wednesday, Woolies’ customers will be allowed to buy up to four packs of toilet paper, up from just one before. The new limit will also apply to rice.

All product limits will also be removed for pasta, frozen vegetables, tissues, baby wipes, baked beans and canned spaghetti, as well as paper towels and disposable gloves.

Eggs, flour, sugar, pasta sauce, handwash, cleaners and disinfectants will still be restricted to two products per person.

Aldi has not announced major changes to its restrictions but on Tuesday said its stores will return to their normal trading hours unless state and local trading restrictions applied.

Liquor store chain Dan Murphy’s on Tuesday also returned to standard retail purchasing limits for wine and spirits.

But some temporary restrictions apply to beer, cider and pre-mixed spirits, depending on whether it is an in-store or delivery purchase

