Coles sales consolidate after COVID boom

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Coles booked 13.1 per cent growth in quarterly comparable sales at its major supermarket division. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

earnings

Coles sales consolidate after COVID boom

By Alex Druce

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 09:58:30

Coles has booked an unprecedented 13.1 per cent growth in quarterly comparable sales at its major supermarket division but consumers are now changing their shopping habits as they work at home and stay indoors due to coronavirus restrictions. 

Coles said total supermarket sales revenue for the third quarter rose to $8.23 billion – up 13.8 per cent on the same time last year – as shoppers stockpiled groceries in the face of looming COVID-19 restrictions. 

For comparison, a successful 2019 Christmas shopping period yielded second-quarter comparative sales growth of 3.6 per cent across Coles’ supermarket network. 

Since the start of April, however, comparable sales growth has broadly trended back towards pre COVID-19 levels. 

Chief executive Steve Cain said shoppers were packing their baskets with more food but shopping less, meaning less convenience and impulse products.

There has also been a move towards more cooking and baking from scratch, supported by the success of TV cooking programs such as MasterChef.

“(People) are eating more fresh food,” chief executive Steve Cain said.

“Veg sales are the highest penetration they have ever been.”

For the fourth quarter, Mr Cain said Easter trading was more subdued this year due to restrictions on traditional family and friends events and celebrations.

He also expects higher costs in quarter four as a result of the company’s extra COVID-19 investments. 

This includes paying staff for longer hours as well as remunerating extra staff members who were brought on deck to help with increased traffic.

There will also be increased store cleaning costs and price pressures associated with the effects of the drought and bushfires.

The company’s liquor division – despite being hurt by bushfire smog and floods in January and February – managed comparable sales growth of 7.2 per cent for the third quarter as pubs, clubs, and hotels were shut.

Sales at the company’s Liquorland, First Choice, Liquor Market and Vintage Cellars stores rose 6.1 per cent to $740 million and is expected to continue to be elevated as long as restrictions on licensed venues continues.

Coles Online sales revenue grew by 14 per cent in the third quarter, despite Home Delivery and Click and Collect being temporarily suspended in March prior to the launch of Coles Online Priority Service. 

Mr Cain said short term supply issues for items such as flour and toilet paper would most likely continue as demand remains elevated.

He also said it could be weeks or months before stores are fully restocked with products such as disinfectant wipes and hand sanitisers, though they were still currently available. 

Three pop-up distribution centres were opened in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland as capacity increased while Coles put on an additional 12,000 team members to ensure improved stock replenishment during COVID. 

Mr Cain said it was unclear how long the various impacts of COVID-19 outlined above may continue to impact the business, depending on the extent or timing of the existing or any future Government measures. 

He said most Australians wanted the economy to be restarted as soon as possible. 

Latest sport

rugby union

Rennie committed to coaching Wallabies

New Zealander Dave Rennie remains "very committed" to coaching the Wallabies despite the resignation of Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle.

rugby league

Star trio jeopardise NRL restart: Premier

The three NRL stars who broke social distancing laws have jeopardised the league's return, according to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Australian rules football

Families a key issue in AFL hub plan

The cost of players' taking families into proposed AFL quarantine hubs is a stumbling block for the league as it attempts to reboot the 2020 season.

Australian rules football

Players want to see family in AFL hubs

Being able to see family remains central to player negotiations with the AFL as the league attempts to resume the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

cricket

Cricket Australia close to contract list

Cricket Australia and state-association owners could soon be rowing in the same direction, while CA's 2020-21 national contract list will soon be unveiled.

news

epidemic and plague

NSW virus-hit home told to 'lift its game'

The NSW premier says it's unacceptable family members of residents at a coronavirus-hit aged care home feel they have not been communicated with properly.

sport

rugby union

Rennie committed to coaching Wallabies

New Zealander Dave Rennie remains "very committed" to coaching the Wallabies despite the resignation of Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle.

world

virus diseases

European countries mull opening schools

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide has risen to more than 3 million and the global death toll has topped 210,000.