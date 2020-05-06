Coles to end special shopping hour

Coles will extend trading hours and end special shopping times for the elderly and vulnerable as the coronavirus crisis eases.

From Friday, almost 200 stores nationally will open their doors from 6am, to ease pressure on families juggling home schooling and working-from-home arrangements.

A special community shopping hour – set aside for elderly and vulnerable customers and emergency and healthcare workers – will also be opened up to everyone.

Coles Chief Operations Officer Matt Swindells says it’s time to resume all-access trading, now that demand and product availability is normalising.

The grocery chain has also reopened Coles Online orders to all shoppers.

That service was restricted to elderly and vulnerable customers when demand was at its peak amid panic buying of essential goods such as toilet rolls, pasta and hand sanitisers.