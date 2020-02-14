Collingwood AFL star Beams in car accident

Collingwood AFL star Dayne Beams has been hospitalised after a car accident in Melbourne.

Beams, who was the only occupant of the car that struck a pole in Donvale, spent Thursday night in hospital after suffering minor injuries.

“Collingwood can confirm that Dayne Beams was involved in a motor vehicle accident yesterday afternoon,” the Magpies said in a statement.

“Dayne was admitted to hospital with minor injuries from the incident. He remained in hospital overnight.”

Police confirmed Beams was the only person involved in the crash, which is being investigated.

Beams has been on leave from Collingwood since he stepped away from the AFL indefinitely in December 2019 to deal with mental health issues.

“Trying to improve my quality of life and meet the demands of playing and training for football at the elite level continues to be a struggle,” Beams said at the time.

“My health and football have come to feel like competing priorities, which is not a position that is helping or enabling me to meet my responsibilities.”

“I have been trying to meet this challenge for a number of years but, with a series of debilitating recent injuries and my mental health a work in progress, I have reached a point where I know that stepping away from football is necessary.”

The midfielder joined Brisbane from Collingwood at the end of 2014 to be closer to his father, Phillip, who had been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

His father passed away in 2018 and Beams returned to Collingwood in that year’s trade period – signing a four-year deal.

Beams played nine games in 2019 but did not feature after round 11, with the 30-year-old taking a break to concentrate on his mental health, while he also had hip and shoulder surgery.

He was also admitted to hospital in September last year after experiencing an adverse reaction to pain medication.