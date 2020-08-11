Collingwood cruise to AFL win over Crows

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley is hailing the substance, but not the style, of a gritty 24-point AFL victory against struggling Adelaide.

The undermanned Magpies produced a last-half surge to prevail 10.2 (62) to 5.8 (38) on Tuesday night at Adelaide Oval.

The Crows added injury to the insult of their club-record losing streak extending to 14 games – acting captain Tom Doedee and 150-gamer Tom Lynch suffered hamstring injuries.

Adelaide held a nine-point halftime lead but were then overpowered as the Pies booted five goals to none in a match-defining third term.

“It was a slow arm wrestle until we were able to hit the scoreboard a little bit harder in the second half,” coach Buckley said.

“We definitely got a little bit more daring with the ball … and we were able to graft a winning score off of that.”

The Magpies, without injured and rested stars including captain Scott Pendlebury, Adam Treloar, Will Hoskin-Elliott, Darcy Moore and Jamie Elliott, bank a sixth win of the season and rise to seventh on the ladder.

Collingwood forwards Jaidyn Stephenson, Darcy Cameron and Trey Ruscoe kicked two goals apiece but lost key defender Jordan Roughead (concussion).

Taylor Adams was a midfield force with his 27 disposals including 10 clearances and five inside 50s while Steele Sidebottom (22 touches) and defender Jack Crisp (22 possessions) were influential.

The Crows were superbly served by Rory Laird who collected a game-high 37 disposals and 10 clearances, Brodie Smith (21 touches) was solid while Tyson Stengle and Elliott Himmelber both kicked two goals.

Adelaide got within 11 points early in the last term before Collingwood killed off any challenge with three consecutive goals in a five-minute span.

But their second-half fadeout, when they managed just 2.4, left first-year coach Matthew Nicks winless and frustrated at basic skill blunders.

“We were our own worst enemies,” Nicks said.

“In the second half we turned the ball over in positions you just can’t against good sides … it ended up nine goals from turnovers.

“Not many teams win games doing that.

“And we had opportunities where you have to put scoreboard pressure on … if you don’t, it starts to weigh on you and in the second half we lost our way.”

The Magpies next meet Melbourne in Brisbane on Saturday while the Crows play the Western Bulldogs on the Gold Coast on Sunday.