Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Collingwood have overcome a halftime deficit to defeat Sydney in their AFL round 10 clash. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Collingwood stars hurt in grinding AFL win

By Shayne Hope

August 6, 2020

2020-08-06 20:16:22

Collingwood have survived a massive scare brought about by their own woeful inaccuracy in front of goal and lost three key players to injuries in a tense nine-point win over Sydney at the Gabba.

Will Hoskin-Elliott, Adam Treloar and Isaac Quaynor all failed to finish Thursday’s match as the Magpies’ almost kicked themselves to a third straight defeat.

Brayden Maynard was also treated for a shoulder complaint but returned to play an important role in defence as Nathan Buckley’s men recorded an important 6.14 (50) to 6.5 (41) victory.

The positive result in Queensland came after a horror end to the Pies’ time in Perth, where they lost games to West Coast and Fremantle and copped a hefty fine for coronavirus protocol breaches.

Hoskin-Elliott had his right knee accidentally stepped on and had the same leg caught under an opponent’s body during the first quarter.

He has bone bruising and possible structural issues, with further tests to determine the full extent of the damage.

Treloar went to the dressing room with a mystery ailment at three-quarter time and Quaynor was taken off the field on a stretcher with a right ankle injury late in the final term.

Collingwood dominated clearances (19-7) and forward 50m entries (32-11) in the first half but managed just 2.10 to the Swans’ five straight goals and trailed by eight points at the main break.

The weight of numbers eventually told late in the match as the Magpies reclaimed the lead with three third-quarter goals and held sway in the final quarter, despite being three men down on the bench.

Treloar starred with 25 disposals as Steele Sidebottom (17 touches) – in his second game back from suspension – again underlined his importance in the absence of injured captain Scott Pendlebury.

Taylor Adams (29 disposals) was another prime mover and tall forward Ben Reid was one of six individual goal kickers for the Pies in his first AFL game since last year’s preliminary final.

Jake Lloyd (25 possessions) was Sydney’s most prolific ball-winner but the Swans had few winners in an undermanned midfield that was well beaten.

The result hung in the balance until Josh Daicos (25 disposals) evoked memories of his mercurial father Peter and nailed a goal with a superb checkside kick near the boundary line in the final few minutes.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Collingwood stars hurt in grinding AFL win

Collingwood have outlasted Sydney in a nine-point AFL win at the Gabba but lost Will Hoskin-Elliott, Adam Treloar and Isaac Quaynor to injuries.

rugby league

V'landys rebukes Bennett for bubble breach

Peter V'landys claims Wayne Bennett and Paul Vaughan should know better than to put the NRL season at risk, with both facing two weeks in quarantine.

soccer

A-L could keep crowds despite virus case

Two A-League games could yet be played in front of crowds despite a positive COVID-19 case attending Sunday's game between Newcastle Jets and Western United.

cricket

Selectors mull bubble plans for summer

Australian cricket selectors will need to adjust to biosecurity measures this summer with an extended Test squad likely to stay together throughout the series.

rugby league

Vaughan sorry for NRL bubble breach

St George Illawarra forward Paul Vaughan admits it was selfish and reckless to break the NRL's bubble and dine out, placing him in two weeks' quarantine.

news

politics

Beirut blast a terrible accident: Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the Beirut blast that killed at least 137 people, including one Australian, was a "terrible accident".

sport

rugby league

V'landys rebukes Bennett for bubble breach

Peter V'landys claims Wayne Bennett and Paul Vaughan should know better than to put the NRL season at risk, with both facing two weeks in quarantine.

world

disaster and accident

Lebanese mourn blast victims, seek missing

Lebanese rescue workers continue to search for survivors in the mangled wreckage of buildings after a massive explosion in Beirut killed at least 137 people.