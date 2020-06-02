Commission looks at firefighting aircraft

Longer bushfire seasons in both the southern and northern hemispheres have not stopped international firefighters coming to Australia’s aid.

More than 7000 interstate and international fire and emergency personnel were deployed during the Black Summer bushfires, the largest ever contingent.

The national council for fire and emergency services says there is a trend to longer fire seasons in both hemispheres.

It has not affected the deployment of international resources into Australia, Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council CEO Stuart Ellis said.

“It hasn’t impacted directly on availability to the current point in time, but it’s something we’re all conscious of,” Mr Ellis told the bushfires royal commission on Tuesday.

Mr Ellis said there was a secondary impact in terms of the availability of Australian firefighters for international deployments.

He said those firefighters may not have taken leave or may have been involved in prescribed burning during spring, meaning they were not available for deployment to Canada or the US in August or September.

“So there are secondary impacts but we haven’t had a situation where the crossing of the seasons or the extending of the seasons has led to non-availability.”

AFAC said the 2019-20 bushfire season involved the largest nationally co-ordinated interstate and international deployment of fire and emergency personnel ever to have been mounted in Australia.

“Over the course of the campaign there have been over 7000 international and interstate personnel deployed into ACT, Queensland, South Australia, NSW and Victoria achieved by administering hundreds of individual deployments, each lasting from 3-35 days,” it said in debriefing report.

The report noted there may be a need for AFAC, in collaboration with the eastern states, to undertake a strategic analysis of aerial firefighting fleet capacity and consider if there was a need to expand it.

Mr Ellis said the vast majority of assets used in aerial firefighting in Australia are contracted over the season, with only a small number owned by government.

In a submission to a separate Senate bushfires inquiry, AFAC said demand for aerial firefighting resources is likely to continue to increase given expectations of extended, hotter fire seasons in the future.

A total of 166 fixed-wing and helicopters were leased through the National Aerial Firefighting Centre, AFAC’s fleet co-ordination unit, during the 2019-20 bushfire season.

Eleven large air tankers were used, including one purchased by the NSW government.

The Black Summer bushfires killed 33 people, destroyed about 3100 homes and burnt more than 12 million hectares across Australia.