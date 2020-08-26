Discover Australian Associated Press

Communications platform company Whispir says it's had a good year. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

data protection

Comms group Whispir meets prospectus hopes

By AAP

August 26, 2020

2020-08-26 11:40:09

Communications platform company Whispir has finished its first year as a listed company by meeting or exceeding its prospectus forecasts.

Revenue was up 25.5 per cent to $39.1 million in 2019/20, against a forecast $37.8 million, on the back of increased platform usage.

While the firm reported a bottom-line net loss of $9.8 million, its underlying loss of $7.3 million was an improvement on the forecast $9.4 million.

CEO Jeromy Wells said this was a “strong performance” for its first year on the stock exchange since listing in June 2019.

Whispir, which describes itself as a cloud-based communications platform, services groups like Virgin Australia, the federal Department of Jobs and Small Business, Foxtel and Fire and Rescue NSW.

It offers technology that brings together communications channels like email, text messaging and web chatting in one space. 

Users can choose from thousands of templates ranging from simple tasks such as appointment reminders, to the complexities of managing a supply chain.

Mr Wells told AAP the platform improved customer relationships and reduced risk by automating processes.

Videoconferencing, which has seen a huge uptake during the pandemic, was one example.

“You can push out a video call, someone can answer, and we can record and archive that,” Mr Wells said.

“So you have a full audit trail.”

He described the net loss of $9.8 million as a result of investment in research and development.

“It’s incumbent on us to invest appropriately … to accelerate revenue.” he said.

Whispir listed last year at $1.60 a share.

The shares were lower by 8.58 per cent to $4.37 at 1137 AEST.

