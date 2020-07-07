Community kicks in for tower residents

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
There has been a groundswell of support from the Victorian community for people stuck in lockdown. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Community kicks in for tower residents

By Ulises Izquierdo

July 7, 2020

2020-07-07 17:57:21

An impromptu traffic officer wearing a flannel shirt instructs vehicles to quickly pull over across the road from where thousands of Melbourne residents are in strict lockdown.

Groups of young people then rush to unload car trunks packed with groceries.

Many others arrive with trolleys and wait in line wearing masks and gloves to check in before taking the goods into the AMSSA Centre in North Melbourne.

The mosque has become a temporary warehouse where volunteers scramble to separate fresh products, cans and other food.

A feeling of urgency resonates as organisers try to figure out what products are still missing.

Nur Shanino is one of the community leaders trying to coordinate the volunteers.

He said the decision to self-organise to provide residents with groceries came after they heard some families didn’t have access to everything they needed.

“People contacted family saying they were still hungry, we don’t have milk, we don’t have oil,” he told AAP.

“So basically people connected on social media and decided to drop products here while we try to sort it out.”

The mosque where they’ve set up camp was closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

One problem had been communication with the health department to deliver the goods to the people in need, Mr Shanino said.

The volunteers had talks with the Department of Health and Human Services and local government to work out the best way to distribute the food inside the quarantined buildings.

Those talks paid off late on Monday afternoon, with some goods being distributed from the volunteer centre into the locked-down buildings.

Police Association President Wayne Gatt walked into the improvised distribution centre earlier on Monday and said taking the food to residents can’t be the job of officers.

“That needs to be a job of DHHS,” he told AAP.

“Clearly you’ve got hundreds of meals here that aren’t able to be delivered to people that obviously need them.

“I can understand the community’s frustration.”

This anger over the short notice given to residents about the tower lockdown, and the feeling of a lack of communication from government, has prompted many to join the front line of help.

Mohamed Tooyo said he is sad all he could do is try to leave food at people’s doorsteps, rather than see friends and relatives.

“The government said they would help and give people the necessities they needed, but they didn’t deliver on that promise,” he said.

“Community has come together today from different backgrounds. I feel proud, I feel happy about it.”

Victorian Council of Social Services CEO Emma King said there had been a groundswell of support from the Victorian community

“These people in housing estates are taking a huge hit for all of us,” she said.

“I think we as a Victorian community should be very grateful and appreciative to them, and I think people are wanting to help.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Broncos coach refuses to wield NRL axe

Brisbane's struggling halves duo of Anthony Milford and Brodie Croft will get another chance after coach Anthony Seibold refused to wield the axe.

Australian rules football

GWS star Taranto fit, Taylor in hospital

GWS will soon add Tim Taranto to their star-studded AFL midfield but young defender Sam Taylor has been hospitalised with an infection.

soccer

NSW govt set to help Vic A-League clubs

Nine days out from the A-League restart, Melbourne's three clubs are stuck in Victoria but the NSW government could grant them exemptions to cross the border.

Australian rules football

Lions' AFL stars in Geelong's cross hairs

Geelong coach Chris Scott says the Cats have more Brisbane stars to worry about than just Charlie Cameron in Thursday night's AFL clash at the SCG.

Australian rules football

Dogs dispute new AFL dangerous-tackle laws

The Western Bulldogs will challenge Hayden Crozier's one-match suspension for a dangerous tackle at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night.

news

politics

Concerns for NSW-Vic border communities

The NSW-Victoria border will be closed as COVID-19 cases in the southern state climb, with authorities scrambling to establish exemptions for some communities.

sport

rugby league

Broncos coach refuses to wield NRL axe

Brisbane's struggling halves duo of Anthony Milford and Brodie Croft will get another chance after coach Anthony Seibold refused to wield the axe.

world

virus diseases

Shutdowns as US virus deaths top 130,000

A surge in coronavirus cases in the US has prompted state authorities to reimpose lockdown restrictions for restaurants and other venues.