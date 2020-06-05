Complex training system is underperforming

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A review says the agreement between governments on vocational training and education is overdue. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Education

Complex training system is underperforming

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

June 5, 2020

2020-06-05 18:19:07

Australia’s skills system is underperforming, excessively complicated and needs a comprehensive overhaul.

The Productivity Commission has added its voice to the growing suggestions for change to the vocational education and training sector with the release of an interim report on Friday.

The scathing review says the 2012 agreement between governments on funding is long overdue for replacement.

Governments have turned away from many aspects of that deal while its “overly ambitious” targets have been missed and become meaningless, the report says.

It presents a range of options and some recommendations for change.

Commissioner Jonathan Coppel hopes these will provoke debate.

“There is substantial scope to reduce waste and better target the $6.1 billion in government spending,” he said in a statement.

“We want to see an improved VET sector that gives students and employers more flexibility and choice.”

The report says the old agreement should be dumped and replaced with a new, less prescriptive version based on key principles.

A new vocational reform road map misses vital aspects of the earlier agreement and may lead to further ad hoc policy decisions.

The commissioners want any new deal to put students and employers – not providers – at the system’s centre and give them more and better information.

Another vital principle is efficient pricing and subsidies.

There are more than 3800 training providers who teach about four million students in 1400 types of qualifications plus many short courses and single subjects.

Government subsidies vary wildly and every jurisdiction has its own method of deciding them.

The Productivity Commission says at very least there should be a common approach to calculating subsidies.

It also canvasses the possibility of a student voucher system.

It suggests any expansion of funding into the system might be best done by offering more student loans rather than increased subsidies.

Widespread rorting of the VET FEE-HELP loans by dodgy providers damaged the system’s reputation.

But the commission says the current, very tight loans system limits access and may push students into universities instead or into cheaper VET courses against their preferences and capabilities.

Skills Minister Michaelia Cash said the report underscored the government’s view the old agreement was a major hurdle to improving the system.

“We need a new funding model to better link funding to actual forward-looking skills needs, based on what businesses need,” she said.

Latest sport

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie volunteers pay cut

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has voluntarily agreed to a 30 per cent wage cut before starting his job as the code wrestles with the COVID-19 crisis.

rugby league

NRL set to open corporate boxes in NSW

NRL clubs in NSW will be able to host sponsors in corporate boxes from next week after securing clearance from the state government.

Australian rules football

Dockers forward McCarthy at AFL training

Two days after collapsing during a non-contact training session, Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy has returned to the track with his AFL teammates.

rugby league

Bulldogs cleared to return to NRL training

Canterbury legend Terry Lamb has tested negative for coronavirus, allowing the club's NRL team to resume training after a breach in protocols on Thursday.

rugby league

McGregor knows wins must come at Dragons

Paul McGregor has told St George Illawarra players to block out the public criticism of his team ahead of Monday's crucial clash with Canterbury.

news

media

AAP newswire set to go on with new owners

Australian Associated Press's newswire service is expected to continue with new owners in the final stages of a sale.

sport

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie volunteers pay cut

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has voluntarily agreed to a 30 per cent wage cut before starting his job as the code wrestles with the COVID-19 crisis.

world

crime, law and justice

'Get your knee off our necks': Sharpton

Reverend Al Sharpton has demanded justice for George Floyd as three former officers face court over his death and protests continue across the United States.