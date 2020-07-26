Concern after nation’s deadliest virus day

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victoria on Sunday reported another 459 new coronavirus infections with 42 people in intensive care. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

disease

Concern after nation’s deadliest virus day

By AAP

July 26, 2020

2020-07-26 20:30:00

Health authorities believe the harsh restrictions introduced in Victoria are preventing a more significant spike in case numbers but they remain deeply concerned about the state’s deadly outbreak.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth says although the Victorian numbers are deeply concerning, there are some hopeful signs as the numbers remain consistent.

“Those numbers are not doubling on a week by week basis, we have reached a relatively steady state for the moment of numbers between about 350 and 450 per day,” Dr Coatsworth told reporters in Canberra on Sunday.

He said this reflected the effect of some of the measures that have been brought in, such as the stage three restrictions just over two weeks ago and the mandatory mask-wearing policy in Greater Melbourne and Mitchell Shire which was implemented five days ago.

Victoria on Sunday reported another 459 new infections with 42 people now in intensive care.

The state also recorded Australia’s highest single daily death toll after 10 people died.

Seven of the deaths were linked to aged care centres, with the federal and Victorian governments establishing an aged care response centre in the state.

NSW and Western Australia were the only other states to record new cases on Sunday.

Western Australia recorded two new cases, both in hotel quarantine.

Premier Mark McGowan announced also another $2.7 billion jobs and economic growth package for the state. It adds to almost $2.8 billion in stimulus measures already announced since the start of the pandemic.

NSW recorded 14 new cases including six associated with the Thai Rock restaurant cluster in Wetherill Park which is linked to a total of 67 cases.

Organisers of a Black Lives Matter rally planned in Sydney are also expected to head to the Court of Appeal on Monday after the NSW Supreme Court prohibited the protest on public health grounds.

Meanwhile, Queensland again recorded no new cases with five active across the state. The ACT also reported a clean sheet with just one active case.

Queensland has closed its borders to Victorians and is refusing entry to people from designated COVID-19 hotspots in Sydney.

Latest news

demonstration

Sydney BLM rally ruling to be appealed

A NSW Supreme Court ruling that a Sydney Black Lives Matter rally is a prohibited public assembly is expected to be challenged in the Court of Appeal.

disease

Concern after nation's deadliest virus day

Health authorities remain concerned about the deadly Victorian coronavirus outbreak while five other states and territories have recorded no new cases.

politics

Three SA ministers quit forcing reshuffle

Ministers Stephan Knoll and Tim Whetstone have resigned from South Australia's cabinet over an allowance scandal, while David Ridgway will also step aside.

epidemic and plague

Vic backs up health system as virus grows

Premier Daniel Andrews is urging Victorians to follow the rules as the state recorded 10 new COVID-19 deaths, including a man in his 40s, and 459 new cases.

epidemic and plague

Close watch on Victoria's virus numbers

Health authorities believe the reintroduction of lockdowns in Melbourne and mask wearing are containing Victoria's virus case numbers despite another 10 deaths.

news

demonstration

Sydney BLM rally ruling to be appealed

A NSW Supreme Court ruling that a Sydney Black Lives Matter rally is a prohibited public assembly is expected to be challenged in the Court of Appeal.

sport

Australian rules football

Eagles soar, Crows woes continue in AFL

West Coast have stormed back into AFL premiership calculations with a 66-point thumping of fellow contenders Collingwood at Optus Stadium.

world

virus diseases

Worldwide coronavirus cases nearing 16m

Global coronavirus infections are nearing 16 million cases and 642,837 people have died from COVID-19 during the global pandemic.