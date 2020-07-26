Concern after nation’s deadliest virus day

Health authorities believe the harsh restrictions introduced in Victoria are preventing a more significant spike in case numbers but they remain deeply concerned about the state’s deadly outbreak.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth says although the Victorian numbers are deeply concerning, there are some hopeful signs as the numbers remain consistent.

“Those numbers are not doubling on a week by week basis, we have reached a relatively steady state for the moment of numbers between about 350 and 450 per day,” Dr Coatsworth told reporters in Canberra on Sunday.

He said this reflected the effect of some of the measures that have been brought in, such as the stage three restrictions just over two weeks ago and the mandatory mask-wearing policy in Greater Melbourne and Mitchell Shire which was implemented five days ago.

Victoria on Sunday reported another 459 new infections with 42 people now in intensive care.

The state also recorded Australia’s highest single daily death toll after 10 people died.

Seven of the deaths were linked to aged care centres, with the federal and Victorian governments establishing an aged care response centre in the state.

NSW and Western Australia were the only other states to record new cases on Sunday.

Western Australia recorded two new cases, both in hotel quarantine.

Premier Mark McGowan announced also another $2.7 billion jobs and economic growth package for the state. It adds to almost $2.8 billion in stimulus measures already announced since the start of the pandemic.

NSW recorded 14 new cases including six associated with the Thai Rock restaurant cluster in Wetherill Park which is linked to a total of 67 cases.

Organisers of a Black Lives Matter rally planned in Sydney are also expected to head to the Court of Appeal on Monday after the NSW Supreme Court prohibited the protest on public health grounds.

Meanwhile, Queensland again recorded no new cases with five active across the state. The ACT also reported a clean sheet with just one active case.

Queensland has closed its borders to Victorians and is refusing entry to people from designated COVID-19 hotspots in Sydney.