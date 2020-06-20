Hopes Victoria virus cases aren’t a wave

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Another 13 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Victoria while about 91 remain active. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Hopes Victoria virus cases aren’t a wave

By Ulises Izquierdo

June 20, 2020

2020-06-20 16:47:29

A third consecutive day of double-digit new virus coronavirus cases recorded in Victoria has authorities hoping it is only a slight deviation from a downward trend.

While the rest of the country’s infections decline, Victoria’s active cases rose to 91 on Friday, up from 66 four weeks ago, but authorities are relieved that they know the links to most of the cases.

“We’re hoping that this isn’t the beginning of a second wave and we’re doing everything we absolutely can to make sure that that’s not the case,” Victorian Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen said.

“My hope is that this is a blip and that we will continue in a downwards trend.”

Up to five of Friday’s 13 new cases are linked to the Stamford Plaza Hotel cluster, which houses returned travellers, and where seven people have contracted the virus.

Contracted security guards at the hotel were infected after a worker there tested positive last Wednesday.

The health department confirmed all five guards worked shifts over a similar period.

One of the confirmed cases at the hotel is a member of a family outbreak in Melbourne’s southeastern suburbs

The Rydges on Swanston Hotel, which also houses returned travellers, had one more case identified as connected to its outbreak.

Only one returned traveller tested positive on Friday while one other case remains under investigation.

“All of the security guards are trained,” Dr van Diemen said.

“It does appear that there have been some breaches of those guidelines at this point in time.”

Dr van Diemen said Friday’s numbers were less concerning given the known links of most of these cases.

But health authorities will remain vigilant before Victoria’s next step to ease restrictions, scheduled for Monday.

Gyms, cinemas, indoor sports centres and concert venues are scheduled to reopen on Monday while cafes, restaurants and pubs will increase capacity from 20 people to 50.

Eighteen new cases were recorded on Thursday, including eight community transmissions, and 21 on Wednesday, the state’s biggest increase in more than a month.

Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan said the government was keeping a close eye on the numbers.

“If there’s any change to those restrictions, we’ll give that information to the Victorian community as quickly as we possibly can,” she said.

The state has had a total of 1792 cases.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Essendon game postponed after COVID scare

Essendon's AFL match with the Melbourne Demons has been postponed after Bombers star Conor McKenna tested positive for COVID-19.

rugby league

Warriors sack NRL coach Stephen Kearney

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has been sacked after the club's 40-12 NRL loss to South Sydney.

Australian rules football

Gritty Swans hand Kangaroos first AFL loss

Sydney have handed North Melbourne their first loss of the AFL season with an 11-point victory at Marvel Stadium.

rugby league

NRL coronavirus bubble to burst on Sunday

Some biosecurity measures have been relaxed for NRL players and staff from Sunday, the league has announced.

Australian rules football

Dogs, Bontempelli take revenge on GWS

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says his players felt guilty over how Marcus Bontempelli was treated in last year's elimination final thrashing to GWS.

news

virus diseases

New Victoria COVID cases delay easing

Victoria will hold off on easing COVID-19 restrictions after the state again recorded new cases in the double digits, most from family-to-family transmission.

sport

Australian rules football

Essendon game postponed after COVID scare

Essendon's AFL match with the Melbourne Demons has been postponed after Bombers star Conor McKenna tested positive for COVID-19.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Juneteenth rally caps weeks of US protests

Juneteenth observances in the US, marking the abolition of slavery, have capped nearly four weeks of protests over the death of a black man George Floyd.