Concern for fish species after bushfires

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Freshwater fish are under great threat from bushfire ash and debris washed into Australia's rivers. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Environment

Concern for fish species after bushfires

By Rebecca Gredley

March 3, 2020

2020-03-03 14:02:03

Freshwater fish species could be under threat due to ash and debris from the bushfires, senior bureaucrats fear.

Threatened Species Scientific Committee chair Helene Marsh said she’s concerned for “a lot” of animals and plants after the fires, including numerous birds, the yellow-bellied glider, frogs and fish.

“There are a number of species we thought were secure in the past but their conservation status is questioned,” Professor Marsh told a Senate estimates committee in Canberra on Monday.

“We are very concerned about the status of our freshwater fish because they have also been impacted by the fires, because of the ash and debris that have washed into our freshwater streams.”

Fish recently died in the Murray-Darling Basin after much-needed rain washed ash into waterways amid the bushfire crisis and ongoing drought.

The fish were killed in the Macquarie River, the Namoi, Gwydir, Border Rivers, Barwon-Darling, Lachlan, Upper Murray and Murrumbidgee rivers.

That came after an estimated one million fish died in the Darling River near the NSW town of Menindee last summer in multiple kills in the drought-ravaged waterway.

The federal government has put an initial $50 million into a wildlife and habitat recovery package after the bushfires.

The Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment last month released a list of 113 animal species that need urgent help to survive in the wake of the fires.

The provisional list includes 13 birds, 19 mammals, 20 reptiles, 17 frogs, five invertebrates, 22 spiny crayfish and 17 freshwater fish species.

Prof Marsh said it was still very early days for understanding the full impact of the fires, as some blaze hit areas were still unsafe for people to get to.

Latest sport

tennis

Hewitt bullish about Davis Cup prospects

Australia's Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt is confident his team will cover the absences of Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur in the looming tie against Brazil.

cricket

Perry ruled out for rest of T20 World Cup

Australian star Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women's T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury.

Australian rules football

Taranto sidelined in GWS AFL injury blow

A shoulder injury will keep GWS midfielder Tim Taranto on the sidelines for the first half of the 2020 AFL season.

cricket

Carey eager to link up with Ponting in IPL

Australia's white-ball vice-captain Alex Carey is excited for his first taste of Indian Premier League action when he links up with the Delhi Capitals.

cricket

Perry hurt as Aust reach T20 World Cup SF

Superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry has injured her right hamstring as Australia reach the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a four-run win against New Zealand.

news

news media

AAP Newswire to close in June

National news agency, Australian Associated Press, will be shut down at the end of June after its owners decided it was no longer sustainable.

sport

tennis

Hewitt bullish about Davis Cup prospects

Australia's Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt is confident his team will cover the absences of Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur in the looming tie against Brazil.

world

health

China virus crisis wanes, worsens in US

There were 125 new coronavirus cases in China on Monday, down from 202 a day earlier, bringing the total to 80,151, and the death toll to 2,943.