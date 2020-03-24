Discover Australian Associated Press

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients.

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services.

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals.

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia.

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand.

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations.

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides.

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers.
Northern Beaches Council closed beaches on the weekend after crowds flocked to Bondi Beach. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Concerns about outdoor ‘pop-up pubs’

By Jodie Stephens

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 12:00:02

A councillor on Sydney’s northern beaches is worried about people flocking to “pop-up pubs” at popular parks and esplanades now venues have closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Councillor Pat Daley says a large grassed area along the Manly foreshore was already busy over the weekend, despite social distancing regulations.

“It’s a common practice already but it this will really escalate and become even much more of a problem with now the closure of pubs and clubs,” Cr Daley told AAP on Monday.

“Which I’m not disagreeing with (the closure of pubs and clubs) … but this will be an unintended consequence, there’s absolutely no doubt about it.”

Northern Beaches Council on Sunday said a no-alcohol zone would be in full-force indefinitely along Manly’s East and West Esplanade, to discourage large gatherings and encourage distancing.

“Over the past week several groups have been gathering to drink in popular spots, disregarding the social distancing rules,” a council statement said.

“Council wants to keep public spaces open as much as possible although we need the community to support us and follow the federal government rules, otherwise we have no choice but to act.”

It came as the prime minister announced pubs, clubs, cinemas and churches would be forced to close from noon on Monday in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Cr Daley said he wanted to get the message out that social distancing was just as important outside as it was indoors.

“We’re all in this together. We’ve all got to play our part,” he said.

Several councils – including Northern Beaches Council – temporarily closed beaches on the weekend after images of crowds flocking to Bondi Beach drew condemnation.

Under regulations introduced to control the spread of coronavirus, outdoor gatherings of 500 people or more have been banned.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott on Saturday said beaches that did not meet public gathering and social distancing regulations would be closed and beachgoers who did not comply would be removed by police.

