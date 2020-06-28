Victoria reports 90 new cases on weekend

As the number of coronavirus cases around the world heads towards 10 million, in Australia there is still concern with developments in Victoria which has had a dramatic spike of the disease in the past fortnight.

A total of 90 cases were reported in Victoria this weekend – 41 new cases on Saturday and 49 on Sunday, the highest daily number since April.

That contrasts with Western Australia which had one new case and NSW with three – all people coming from overseas. Queensland and South Australia had no new cases.

Victoria has stepped up measures to contain the outbreak.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday announced returned travellers will now need to be tested twice before being allowed to leave quarantine, or they will have to spend a further 10 days in quarantine.

But he also announced that the less-invasive saliva testing would start on Sunday.

“I think what’s driven the reticence of some parents to have their often very small children tested is that it is not a pleasant procedure,” Mr Andrews told reporters.

“But with the saliva test coming on board … I think we’ll be able to get the numbers right up to 100 per cent.”

Mr Andrews also flagged the government could consider locking down specific suburbs if necessary, but it wasn’t needed yet.

Senior federal Labor frontbencher Tanya Plibersek believes the Andrews’ government has been doing an “incredible job” managing both the initial outbreak of COVID-19 and the recent resurgence of infections.

“I think people were getting a little bit complacent, reducing their focus on keeping social distance and so on,” she told Sky News’ Sunday Agenda program.

“It is no surprise as we begin to ease restrictions there will be outbreaks of COVID-19 and what’s really important is that we jump on these quickly, that we do the contact tracing and testing to keep those outbreaks contained.”

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall said there was a real concern about the very significant hotspots in metropolitan Melbourne.

“It is still a nasty disease,” he told reporters in Adelaide.

“I don’t think we’re going to be really back to normal until a vaccine is found. We are going to have to to live with this disease right across the world.”

There are 7641 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the country, where the pandemic has killed 104 people.

Meanwhile, the Morrison government is providing $10 million to further boost online safety through the eSafety Commissioner after seeing an explosion in internet usage during the virus outbreak.

Cyber Safety Minister Paul Fletcher says traffic over the NBN has increased by around 70 per cent during the day with lots more people working and studying from home.

“The extra internet usage is a very good thing but a small proportion of human interactions online are bad ones,” Mr Fletcher told ABC television’s Insiders program on Sunday.

That’s why the eSafety Commissioner is there to support Australians who have been the victim of cyber bullying, unauthorised sharing of intimate images and so on.”