Victoria reports 90 new cases on weekend

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victoria has made coronavirus testing mandatory for returned travellers to leave quaranitine. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Victoria reports 90 new cases on weekend

By Colin Brinsden

June 28, 2020

2020-06-28 12:57:54

As the number of coronavirus cases around the world heads towards 10 million, in Australia there is still concern with developments in Victoria which has had a dramatic spike of the disease in the past fortnight.

A total of 90 cases were reported in Victoria this weekend – 41 new cases on Saturday and 49 on Sunday, the highest daily number since April.

That contrasts with Western Australia which had one new case and NSW with three – all people coming from overseas. Queensland and South Australia had no new cases.

Victoria has stepped up measures to contain the outbreak.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday announced returned travellers will now need to be tested twice before being allowed to leave quarantine, or they will have to spend a further 10 days in quarantine.

But he also announced that the less-invasive saliva testing would start on Sunday.

“I think what’s driven the reticence of some parents to have their often very small children tested is that it is not a pleasant procedure,” Mr Andrews told reporters.

“But with the saliva test coming on board … I think we’ll be able to get the numbers right up to 100 per cent.”

Mr Andrews also flagged the government could consider locking down specific suburbs if necessary, but it wasn’t needed yet.

Senior federal Labor frontbencher Tanya Plibersek believes the Andrews’ government has been doing an “incredible job” managing both the initial outbreak of COVID-19 and the recent resurgence of infections.

“I think people were getting a little bit complacent, reducing their focus on keeping social distance and so on,” she told Sky News’ Sunday Agenda program.

“It is no surprise as we begin to ease restrictions there will be outbreaks of COVID-19 and what’s really important is that we jump on these quickly, that we do the contact tracing and testing to keep those outbreaks contained.”

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall said there was a real concern about the very significant hotspots in metropolitan Melbourne.

“It is still a nasty disease,” he told reporters in Adelaide.

“I don’t think we’re going to be really back to normal until a vaccine is found. We are going to have to to live with this disease right across the world.”

There are 7641 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the country, where the pandemic has killed 104 people.

Meanwhile, the Morrison government is providing $10 million to further boost online safety through the eSafety Commissioner after seeing an explosion in internet usage during the virus outbreak.

Cyber Safety Minister Paul Fletcher says traffic over the NBN has increased by around 70 per cent during the day with lots more people working and studying from home.

“The extra internet usage is a very good thing but a small proportion of human interactions online are bad ones,” Mr Fletcher told ABC television’s Insiders program on Sunday.

That’s why the eSafety Commissioner is there to support Australians who have been the victim of cyber bullying, unauthorised sharing of intimate images and so on.”

Latest news

crime, law and justice

Some child abuse victims won't get redress

The Jehovah's Witnesses has refused to join the national redress scheme for child sexual abuse survivors, ahead of the June 30 deadline for institutions.

epidemic and plague

Victoria reports 90 new cases on weekend

Victoria is stepping up measures to bring down the number of COVID-19 cases which reached 90 on the weekend, far more than any other place in the country.

health

Melbourne emergency nurse tests positive

An emergency department nurse has tested positive for COVID-19 as Victoria records 41 new cases and embarks on blanket testing in community hot spots.

politics

Victorian COVID-19 outbreak accelerates

Health authorities in Victoria are very concerned as the state recorded another 41 cases while debate rages about the mandatory testing of returned travellers.

crime, law and justice

Nurse charged after elderly man smothered

A nurse has been charged and will remain behind bars after allegedly trying to suffocate an 80-year-old patient with a pillow at a southwest Sydney hospital.

news

crime, law and justice

Some child abuse victims won't get redress

The Jehovah's Witnesses has refused to join the national redress scheme for child sexual abuse survivors, ahead of the June 30 deadline for institutions.

sport

Australian rules football

Blues' Silvagni spends night in hospital

Carlton's Jack Silvagni has suffered a fractured rib and a bruised lung after being punched by Essendon's Zach Merrett in their AFL clash on Saturday.

world

virus diseases

Global coronavirus cases approach 10m

Nearly half a million people have died around the world from coronavirus in just seven months and global infections are heading towards ten million cases.