Three-day delay for WA ship virus test

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The WA premier says protocols need to be reviewed after a virus-infected ship was allowed to dock. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Three-day delay for WA ship virus test

By Rebecca Le May

May 28, 2020

2020-05-28 17:18:20

West Australian health officials didn’t test crew on a live export ship for coronavirus until three days after federal officials advised them several were suffering fevers.

Premier Mark McGowan admits mistakes were made in handling the Al Kuwait livestock carrier which docked in Fremantle last Friday, conceding he didn’t have all the facts when he took aim at federal agencies.

The WA government was forced to back-pedal on Wednesday after complaining the federal Department of Agriculture didn’t advise the state that three crew had fevers before it docked.

But an email was sent to the general inbox of WA’s Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, and state health officials didn’t board the vessel and start testing until Monday.

The state’s health minister insisted, however, there is no risk to the public as the six crew members who tested positive are in quarantine in a Perth hotel and did not enter the community and no-one else from the ship has been allowed to disembark.

The seven quarantine and port workers who went on board were all wearing personal protective equipment, but two had been deemed close contacts and are isolating, Roger Cook said.

Mr McGowan said no further cases had been confirmed on the vessel and 27 of the 42 multinational crew remaining on board would be removed as a precaution and put in a hotel, while the remaining 15 will stay on board as skeleton crew and monitored daily.

He admitted there were gaps in communication between federal and state authorities.

“Unfortunately, yesterday I wasn’t provided with some information, which meant the full picture was not clear,” he said on Wednesday.The email said there were no COVID-19 concerns but he was disappointed nevertheless that it had not raised red flags in the state health department.

Also, the federal department should have done more than just send an email.

“There clearly have been some errors all round,” Mr McGowan said.

“We have to learn from our mistakes and move forward.”

Mr Cook said sending the email to a general inbox was inappropriate.

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud earlier moved to allay concerns for those who boarded wearing protective equipment.

“Everyone who has come into contact with the Al Kuwait has undertaken that,” Mr Littleproud said.

He also insisted the situation was handled correctly.

“I have asked my department to go back and double-check and triple-check to make sure that every protocol has been adhered to,” he said.

“But on the face of it, we believe that every protocol was in line with the COVID protocols that have been put in place.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison launched a pre-emptive strike against calls to shut down the live export industry during the global pandemic.

“We’ve got the systems in place and they can be managed and they can be protected,” he told Sky News.

Latest sport

soccer

A-League plans to resume in July

The FFA, A-League clubs and the PFA have reached an agreement to restart the A-League season in July, pending the approval of broadcaster Fox Sports.

Australian rules football

Franklin to miss much of AFL season

Lance Franklin is set to miss a large chunk of the 2020 AFL season with a serious hamstring injury.

cricket

WACA fume as CA snub Perth for India tour

Western Australian cricket officials have lashed the decision to overlook Optus Stadium for hosting one of Australia's four Tests against India this summer.

Australian rules football

AFL nears call on WA clubs' staff request

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir is hopeful the club will be permitted to use five extra staff while the team is based in Queensland for the AFL season restart.

rugby league

NSW premier cools NRL push for crowds

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian doubts the NRL can have crowds back by July despite Peter V'landys' insistence Thursday's game could have a crowd.

news

crime, law and justice

Man shot, killed by police on Vic freeway

A knife-wielding man has been shot dead by police during a stand-off on Melbourne's Monash Freeway, with police calling for any dashcam or phone footage.

sport

soccer

A-League plans to resume in July

The FFA, A-League clubs and the PFA have reached an agreement to restart the A-League season in July, pending the approval of broadcaster Fox Sports.

world

virus diseases

China passes Hong Kong security bill

Amid Western fears over Hong Kong's special autonomy and freedoms, China's parliament has passed controversial national security legislation for the territory.