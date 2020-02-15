Call for partial lift of virus travel ban

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
There are fears the coronavirus travel ban extension will have major economic impacts in Australia. Image by AP PHOTO

disease

Call for partial lift of virus travel ban

By AAP

February 15, 2020

2020-02-15 11:45:11

A leading business group has called for a partial lifting of the the travel ban that prevents tourists and students from mainland China entering Australia to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The federal government extended the two-week ban for another seven days this week on official medical advice.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg concedes these travel restrictions are having a significant impact on the economy given that 200,000 students from China come to Australia, while 1.4 million Chinese tourists arrived last year.

The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry says keeping Australians safe from the virus is “absolutely paramount” but says it is a “savage blow” to Australian tourism.

“The ban on passenger air travel also impacts on a range of other industries that depend on frequent air movements to shift goods, including perishable products,” Australian Chamber – Tourism Executive chair John Hart said in a statement.

“Tourism and trade would greatly benefit from even a partial lifting of the ban from provinces in China that present a much lower risk to Australians.”

He said Beijing and Shanghai have tightly controlled COVID-19 virus and account for around 33 per cent of airline movements.

The city of Beijing has imposed a 14-day self-quarantine on people returning to the city from holidays and threatened to punish those who failed to comply.

 The Chinese embassy was angered by Australia’s extension saying the ban is “extreme” and should be lifted.

Tourism and Transport Forum chief executive Margy Osmond says the ban is another blow to the tourism industry with the Chinese inbound market worth some $700 million to Australia each week.

The National Union of Students has called on the government to lift the ban, saying it discriminates against international students and fails to account for the effects on higher education and student welfare.

No quarantined Australians at Christmas Island and Darwin have tested positive for the virus, with the first group of evacuees due to return home on Monday.

The Australian Border Force says it is making arrangements to transfer those quarantined on Christmas Island once they have been medically cleared.

“The government will continue to provide routine updates when appropriate,” an ABF spokesman told AAP.

Of the 15 coronavirus cases in Australia, six have been cleared and the remaining nine are all stable.

In China, the total number infected by the virus rose above 66,000 on Saturday, with the number of deaths passing 1500.

This includes 1700 Chinese health workers who have been infected and six deaths.

Latest news

disease

Call for partial lift of virus travel ban

A business group has called for a partial lifting of the travel ban from mainland China to Australia saying it has dealt tourism a "savage blow".

politics (general)

McCormack digs in as Nationals leader

Nationals leader Michael McCormack has brushed off a report of another push to remove him, insisting he will stay on through the next election.

weather

Northeast Victoria braces for storms

Victoria's northeast is expected to experience severe thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon, potentially bringing flash flooding.

weather

Sydney set for a rainy, stormy weekend

Rain and thunderstorms will hit Sydney and the NSW east coast this weekend, as ex-tropical cyclone Uesi continues to moves south.

politics

Travel ban in national interest: Treasurer

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the coronavirus-related travel ban is in the national interest, despite the impact it is having on the economy.

news

politics (general)

McCormack digs in as Nationals leader

Nationals leader Michael McCormack has brushed off a report of another push to remove him, insisting he will stay on through the next election.

sport

golf

World league a concern for PGA Tour: Scott

Australia's Adam Scott says the US PGA Tour "should be concerned" by a proposed rival world golf tour.

world

virus diseases

Virus toll 1500, Beijing orders quarantine

A 14-day self-quarantine is being imposed on people returning to Beijing from holidays to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.