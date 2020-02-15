Virus travel ban ‘savage blow to tourism’

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
There are fears the coronavirus travel ban extension will have major economic impacts in Australia. Image by AP PHOTO

disease

Virus travel ban ‘savage blow to tourism’

By AAP

February 15, 2020

2020-02-15 14:41:41

A leading business group has called for a partial lifting of the the travel ban to prevent the spread of the coronavirus from mainland China, saying it is a “savage blow to tourism” .

Unions are also concerned container vessels from China are docking in breach of the 14-day travel ban.

The federal government extended the two-week travel ban for another seven days this week on official medical advice.

The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry says keeping Australians safe from the virus is “absolutely paramount”, but says it is a “savage blow” to Australian tourism.

“The ban on passenger air travel also impacts on a range of other industries that depend on frequent air movements to shift goods, including perishable products,” Australian Chamber – Tourism Executive chair John Hart said in a statement.

“Tourism and trade would greatly benefit from even a partial lifting of the ban from provinces in China that present a much lower risk to Australians.”

He said Beijing and Shanghai have tightly controlled COVID-19 virus and account for around 33 per cent of airline movements.

The city of Beijing has imposed a 14-day self-quarantine on people returning to the city from holidays and threatened to punish those who failed to comply.

Meanwhile, the Maritime Unions of Australia is concerned its members are being put at risk by the arrival of container vessels from mainland China, which it says in some cases are docking in breach of the travel ban.

“These vessels are being allowed to dock less than a fortnight after leaving Chinese ports,” MUA national secretary Paddy Crumlin said in statement referring to incidents in Melbourne and Darwin.

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has raised this issue with the government and the chief medical officer, and has been assured they are aware of the situation.

“We need to be vigilant and make sure the health of Australians is the number one priority,” Mr Albanese told reporters in Perth.

No quarantined Australians at Christmas Island and Darwin have tested positive for the virus, with the first group of evacuees due to return home on Monday.

The Australian Border Force says it is making arrangements to transfer those quarantined on Christmas Island once they have been medically cleared.

“The government will continue to provide routine updates when appropriate,” an ABF spokesman told AAP.

Of the 15 coronavirus cases in Australia, six have been cleared and the remaining nine are all stable.

In China, the total number infected by the virus rose to more than 66,000 on Saturday, with the number of deaths passing 1500.

A total of 1700 Chinese health workers who have been infected, with six deaths.

Latest news

disease

Virus travel ban 'savage blow to tourism'

A business group has called for a partial lifting of the travel ban from mainland China to Australia saying it has dealt a blow to tourism.

politics (general)

McCormack digs in as Nationals leader

Nationals leader Michael McCormack has brushed off a report of another push to remove him, insisting he will stay on through the next election.

weather

Northeast Victoria braces for storms

Victoria's northeast is expected to experience severe thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon, potentially bringing flash flooding.

weather

Sydney set for a rainy, stormy weekend

Rain and thunderstorms will hit Sydney and the NSW east coast this weekend, as ex-tropical cyclone Uesi continues to moves south.

politics

Travel ban in national interest: Treasurer

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the coronavirus-related travel ban is in the national interest, despite the impact it is having on the economy.

news

politics (general)

McCormack digs in as Nationals leader

Nationals leader Michael McCormack has brushed off a report of another push to remove him, insisting he will stay on through the next election.

sport

golf

Korean star Park leads at Australian Open

South Korean golfer Inbee Park holds a two-shot lead during the third round of the Women's Australian Open at Royal Adelaide.

world

virus diseases

Virus toll 1500, Beijing orders quarantine

A 14-day self-quarantine is being imposed on people returning to Beijing from holidays to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.