Concerns grow for Vic healthcare workers

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Concerns have been raised for Victoria's healthcare workers amid the second wave of coronavirus. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Concerns grow for Vic healthcare workers

By Ulises Izquierdo

July 18, 2020

2020-07-18 19:23:57

While Victoria makes room in hospitals to deal with the surge of coronavirus patients, concern grows about their care and the pressure put on health workers.

Outbreaks at aged care facilities have been a major factor in the state’s COVID-19 crisis, and there have also been multiple outbreaks among healthcare workers in Melbourne hospitals.

Cases have been confirmed at Brunswick Private Hospital, Monash Health, Northern Hospital, the Royal Children’s Hospital, the Royal Women’s Hospital and St Vincent’s Hospital.

A survey of Australian hospital, aged care and disability care workers showed almost half were worried about the patients they looked after due to the lack of staff resources.

The survey featured responses from 500 Australian healthcare workers.

In Victoria, 48 per cent of the workers expressed their unease about the additional pressure that COVID-19 is putting on an already strained workforce.

Slater and Gordon Practice Group Leader Andrea Kehoe has been in touch with some of the workers surveyed and said many are facing an increasingly anxious situation.

“Is not only the risk to themselves but even more so the risk to the residents and the patients,” she told AAP.

“Because of the lack of resourcing, not only of the protective equipment but resourcing in the sense that are there on the ground.”

Saying the lack of staff was a recurring theme before coronavirus, Ms Kehoe said some facilities aren’t accepting agency and casual staff for extra support.

Another leading body advocating for the protection of health workers is the Australian Medical Association.

AMA President Dr Tony Bartone told Seven that doctors and nurses in Victorian hospitals were under the pump, with rostering strained when workers are infected or put into isolation.

Meanwhile, the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation Victoria called on the federal government to direct more efforts to aged care.

ANMF Victoria secretary Lisa Fitzpatrick called for reimbursement for aged care staff who may have to relinquish shifts and demanded special paid leave for staff who must isolate.

She also encouraged the federal government to make sure protective equipment was delivered to aged care providers.

Since the pandemic began the state has boosted hospitals’ capacity to deal with COVID-19, creating more than 1000 spaces for intensive care and critical care beds.

More than 86 million gloves, more than 34 million surgical masks, 1.4 million N95 masks and 2.2 million face shields are available for distribution to health services across the state.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Lions beat GWS, sit second on AFL ladder

Brisbane have recorded their first away win of the AFL season, beating GWS by 20 points at Giants Stadium.

Australian rules football

Cats' AFL star Ablett returns to Melbourne

Star Geelong AFL forward Gary Ablett has returned home to Melbourne from Western Australia to be with his wife and son.

soccer

Buhagiar helps Sydney close in on Plate

A late double from Trent Buhagiar has given Sydney a 3-1 home win over Wellington to virtually wrap up the A-League Premier's Plate for the Sky Blues.

Australian rules football

Magpie De Goey to have finger surgery

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey will have surgery on an injured finger following his five-goal virtuoso AFL performance against Geelong.

rugby league

Manly expect Fonua-Blake won't play in QLD

Manly coach Des Hasler is not expecting Addin Fonua-Blake to return from suspension next week given he cannot travel to Queensland without the flu jab.

news

politics

Virus 'not over' despite fall in Vic cases

Australia's chief medical officer has warned the COVID-19 crisis isn't over as three deaths in Victoria bring the national coronavirus toll to 119.

sport

Australian rules football

Lions beat GWS, sit second on AFL ladder

Brisbane have recorded their first away win of the AFL season, beating GWS by 20 points at Giants Stadium.

world

virus diseases

World adds 1m virus cases in 100 hours

The global coronavirus count is accelerating, with the world adding one million new cases in the last 100 days, compared to three months for the first.