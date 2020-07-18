Concerns grow for Vic healthcare workers

While Victoria makes room in hospitals to deal with the surge of coronavirus patients, concern grows about their care and the pressure put on health workers.

Outbreaks at aged care facilities have been a major factor in the state’s COVID-19 crisis, and there have also been multiple outbreaks among healthcare workers in Melbourne hospitals.

Cases have been confirmed at Brunswick Private Hospital, Monash Health, Northern Hospital, the Royal Children’s Hospital, the Royal Women’s Hospital and St Vincent’s Hospital.

A survey of Australian hospital, aged care and disability care workers showed almost half were worried about the patients they looked after due to the lack of staff resources.

The survey featured responses from 500 Australian healthcare workers.

In Victoria, 48 per cent of the workers expressed their unease about the additional pressure that COVID-19 is putting on an already strained workforce.

Slater and Gordon Practice Group Leader Andrea Kehoe has been in touch with some of the workers surveyed and said many are facing an increasingly anxious situation.

“Is not only the risk to themselves but even more so the risk to the residents and the patients,” she told AAP.

“Because of the lack of resourcing, not only of the protective equipment but resourcing in the sense that are there on the ground.”

Saying the lack of staff was a recurring theme before coronavirus, Ms Kehoe said some facilities aren’t accepting agency and casual staff for extra support.

Another leading body advocating for the protection of health workers is the Australian Medical Association.

AMA President Dr Tony Bartone told Seven that doctors and nurses in Victorian hospitals were under the pump, with rostering strained when workers are infected or put into isolation.

Meanwhile, the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation Victoria called on the federal government to direct more efforts to aged care.

ANMF Victoria secretary Lisa Fitzpatrick called for reimbursement for aged care staff who may have to relinquish shifts and demanded special paid leave for staff who must isolate.

She also encouraged the federal government to make sure protective equipment was delivered to aged care providers.

Since the pandemic began the state has boosted hospitals’ capacity to deal with COVID-19, creating more than 1000 spaces for intensive care and critical care beds.

More than 86 million gloves, more than 34 million surgical masks, 1.4 million N95 masks and 2.2 million face shields are available for distribution to health services across the state.