New Victoria COVID cases delay easing

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has slammed the brakes on plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions . Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

New Victoria COVID cases delay easing

By Georgie Moore and Andi Yu

June 20, 2020

2020-06-20 17:05:35

Victoria will tighten coronavirus restrictions following another double-digit spike in cases and amid fears of a second wave.

The government revealed on Saturday 25 new cases had been recorded across the state, following 13 on Friday, 18 on Thursday and 21 on Wednesday.

Premier Daniel Andrews has slammed the brakes on plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions further and said some Victorians clearly weren’t taking the virus seriously.

From midnight on Sunday to July 12, Victorians will only be able to have five people at their homes. Outdoor gatherings will be restricted to 10.

Cafes, restaurants and pubs had been set to be allowed 50 patrons at one time on Monday, up from 20 currently. That will also be put on hold until July 12.

Gyms, cinemas, indoor sports centres and concert venues will be allowed to reopen as promised but with a 20-person limit.

Victoria’s virus case numbers are the highest they’ve been in more than two months.

More than half of the new cases since the end of April have come from family members spreading it to their relatives.

“It is unacceptable that families anywhere in our state can, just because they want this to be over, pretend that it is,” Mr Andrews said.

“It is pretty clear that behind closed doors they are not practising social distancing.”

The premier did not rule out lockdowns in specific areas with COVID-19 outbreaks.

The suburban Melbourne council areas of Hume, Brimbank, Casey, Darebin, Moreland and Cardinia have the highest number of new cases since June 1.

“I am not announcing any changes for those geographical areas right now. But I cannot rule that out,” Mr Andrews said, adding the strategy had been discussed with the national cabinet.

Victorians have also been ordered to keep working from home until the end of July.

A new $1500 hardship payment will be made available to some workers forced to isolate so they’re not on the job sick.

“We have to try and remove that barrier where people are, sadly, making the choice that public health is less important than the welfare and the survival, in a financial sense, of their family,” Mr Andrews said.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the state was “absolutely at risk of a second peak”.

“We are at a point where we have to turn it around or the numbers get beyond us,” he said.

Essendon player Conor McKenna is among those confirmed to have the virus on Saturday.

Of the latest cases, 14 are linked to known outbreaks, including seven to a single family at Keilor Downs.

This includes a teacher at Albanvale Primary School.

A student at Camberwell Grammar School also has the virus, as well as a teacher from Springside Primary School at Caroline Springs.

Two cases are linked to two aged care facilities, Lifeview Willow Wood at Cranbourne and Royal Freemasons Springtime at Sydenham.

Three new cases are linked to the Stamford Plaza Hotel, bringing the total there to 10.

One new case is also linked to an H&M store at Northland Shopping Centre and another to a family outbreak at Coburg. 

This includes a GP who did not work while infectious.

Latest news

inquiry

Bushfire warnings were confusing: councils

The confusing nature of the national bushfire warning system is a big concern to local government after the 2019-20 bushfires, a group says.

virus diseases

Victorian outbreak a national wake-up call

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says a spike in COVID-19 cases in Victoria shows Australians cannot be complacent about the disease and social distancing rules.

health

Don't go to Melbourne: NSW premier

NSW will not close its border with Victoria amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases but the state's premier has advised against visiting Melbourne for now.

politics

NT speaker asked to quit over ICAC report

The Speaker of the Northern Territory parliament has been found to have engaged in corrupt conduct "on the balance of probabilities" after an ICAC inquiry.

virus diseases

Victoria outbreak reminder of virus risks

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth says events in Victoria are a timely reminder that Australian is not immune to COVID-19.

news

inquiry

Bushfire warnings were confusing: councils

The confusing nature of the national bushfire warning system is a big concern to local government after the 2019-20 bushfires, a group says.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL limits contact amid virus fears

All 18 clubs have been banned from full-contact training in groups of more than nine as the AFL attempts to mitigate the risk of players contracting COVID-19.

world

virus diseases

WHO reports largest single-day COVID rise

WHO has reported the largest single-day rise in confirmed coronavirus cases, with Brazil leading the way with 54,771 cases tallied and the US next at 36,617.