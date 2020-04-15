Discover Australian Associated Press

A Queensland childcare centre has closed temporarily after a child tested positive for COVID-19. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld funds $28m for COVID-19 mental health

By Michael Doyle, Nicholas McElroy and Darren Cartwright

April 15, 2020

2020-04-15 18:07:24

A new $28 million COVID-19 mental health fund will help Queenslanders who are becoming increasingly vulnerable during the current health crisis. 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the fund for non-government services on Tuesday, as the state’s total number of cases sits two shy of 1000 and a childcare centre was shut because of infection.

She said the funding would help support those with mental illnesses, and drug and alcohol issues who are “doing it tough” in quarantine while facing job losses and financial pressure.

The support has been welcomed by the state’s mental health Commissioner Ivan Frkovic, who said many Queenslanders were at risk. 

“Whether we were well before this, whether we were vulnerable at the time, or whether we were living with mental illness,” he said. 

“The level of vulnerability has an aspect to all of us.”

The commissioner said the funding will supplement other mental health initiatives already being rolled out by the federal government. 

He said it would provide structure and guidance for those struggling with this unprecedented crisis.

“This particular measure will help people to manage better and come out the other end, with much stronger mental health and ability to rebuild and to regain control,” Mr Frkovic said. 

As for Queensland’s schools starting remote learning on Monday, Education Minister Grace Grace said Year 12 students would only face two, not three, more exams for the remainder of the year.

Schools, kindergartens and childcare centres will remain open for vulnerable students and children of essential workers

“We want to make sure there is no Year 13,” Ms Grace said during a Facebook Live session to answer questions. 

“If you are required in your workplace and unable to supervise your children at home or make suitable arrangements then you are deemed to be an essential worker.”

Remote learning is locked in until May 22 although a decision on whether it is extended will be made by May 15.

Ms Grace said teachers will be in contact with parents and carers and tests and instructional paper would be delivered to households so they can learn remotely.

“If you are struggling please contact the school and let them know where you are struggling and what the issues are,” she said.

Staff at schools and childcare centres are now on the list of those who can be tested for COVID-19.

An additional 11 COVID-19 cases have been recorded across the state overnight bringing the total to 998 cases.

Five Queenslanders have died from coronavirus while 442 patients have recovered.

Although the rate of infection has dropped, public gathering restrictions will remain.

An early learning centre at Jimboomba, south of Brisbane, was ordered to close on the weekend due to the virus.

A child with the illness was reportedly at the Jimboomba Education and Childcare Centre four times in early April. 

