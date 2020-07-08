Discover Australian Associated Press

David Fifita appears set to remain with Brisbane for the 2021 NRL season. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Confusion over Fifita, Broncos re-sign Niu

By Laine Clark

July 8, 2020

2020-07-08 12:01:58

As confusion reigns over David Fifita’s future, Brisbane have confirmed teen sensation Tesi Niu has re-signed with the NRL club until the end of 2021.

The Broncos announced on Wednesday they have locked in 18-year-old Tonga international Niu for another season, staving off interest from Gold Coast.

However, Brisbane are yet to confirm Fifita’s re-signing amid reports the in-demand Queensland forward had back-flipped after considering a big money Titans deal.

It is believed Fifita verbally agreed to a $700,000 a year Broncos contract extension last week.

Yet Fifita reportedly rang Broncos coach Anthony Seibold, recruitment officer Peter Nolan and club director Darren Lockyer on Tuesday night to tell them he would be playing for Gold Coast in 2021 after the Titans increased their offer to $1.1 million a season.

In another twist, Seven Network said Fifita then produced a counter offer on Tuesday night, asking for a one season loan to the Titans before returning for a cashed up multi-year deal at Brisbane from 2022 when the club had more salary cap space.

The Broncos knocked that offer back and were resigned to losing their star forward.

The rollercoaster ride continued on Wednesday when Fifita rang the Broncos power trio again to say he was still hopeful of staying at the NRL club and had not made up his mind.

A Brisbane spokesperson did not wish to comment when contacted.

Further complicating matters, Fifita is in the middle of a management dispute with Steve Deacon.

While offered a lucrative five-year Titans deal, Fifita only wants to sign a 12-month contract because his deal with Deacon ends next year.

Brisbane are hoping Fifita follows the lead of Niu, who is believed to have rejected a lucrative Titans offer to remain at Red Hill.

“He displays the values and character we want here at the Broncos and we are really excited that he has chosen to stay with us as he develops his NRL career,” Broncos CEO Paul White said of Niu.

