Victoria has relented after saying couples who don't share the same residence must keep apart. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Confusion over partners living separately

By Taylor Thompson-Fuller

April 2, 2020

2020-04-02 18:11:56

Love in the time of coronavirus is proving a dilemma, with confusing guidelines on what partners should do if they live separately.

Victorian authorities have relented after earlier saying that couples who don’t share the same residence must keep apart under new stay at home rules.

“We have no desire to penalise individuals who are staying with or meeting their partners if they don’t usually reside together. We’ll be making an exemption. Hope that helps,” Victorian chief health officer Prof Brett Sutton tweeted on Wednesday.

Police Minister Lisa Neville quickly replied, saying it was a good outcome for the community.

They were different sentiments to those expressed by Ms Neville on Wednesday morning, when she outlined the new stage three restrictions.

“You cannot visit your partner for social reasons. There are select reasons you can go to the home of your partner,” the police minister posted on Twitter.

The new restrictions came into effect on Monday limiting outdoor gatherings to two and households to one guest.

In NSW, Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said seeing partners who live in a different house was allowed.

“We need to look after each other, but don’t take your whole family with you,” he told reporters. 

The change of heart comes as experts warn that partners who live between two households could spread the infection when they alternate between living situations. 

Australian National University Professor Immunology David Tscharke said partners should be choosing one place to stay.

COVID-19 will spread faster if people are moving between houses compared to hunkering down in one residence, Professor Tscharke said. 

“If the government says only two people should meet at a time, then we’re at that stage,” he said. 

University of NSW Biosecurity Professor Raina Macintyre was also against partners moving between houses.

“Each time someone moves in or out, the risk of transmission increases,” she said. 

A Department of Health spokesman told AAP that extended family members or partners who live separately should “minimise visits”.

“Where a household shares members across two residences this may be still be considered a family or household unit,” the spokesman said. 

