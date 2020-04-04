Congressman virus fear delays prison stint

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Chris Collins will begin his 26-month sentence on June 23 at a prison camp in South Carolina. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Congressman virus fear delays prison stint

By Peter Mitchell, AAP US Correspondent

April 4, 2020

2020-04-04 15:31:19

A former US congressman sentenced to prison for an illegal stock tip about an Australian biotech company has successfully argued the coronavirus pandemic made life behind bars too dangerous for him.

Chris Collins, 69, was scheduled to begin his 26-month sentence on April 21 at a prison camp attached to South Carolina’s Estill medium-security correctional facility.

US District Court Judge Vernon Broderick on Wednesday agreed to delay Collins’ start date until June 23.

“Mr Collins is older than 65 and has additional risk factors, which place him at a high risk of contracting and suffering severe illness from COVID-19 if exposed to the virus,” Collins’ lawyers wrote in the letter to the judge.

“It would be particularly dangerous for an elderly person with underlying health conditions like Mr Collins to report for incarceration right now in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the United States.”

Collins, a wealthy New York businessman elected to the House of Representatives in 2012, was one of the first members of Congress to back Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

He was also a strong supporter of Innate Immunotherapeutics, a small Australian Stock Exchange listed biotech firm with offices in Sydney and Auckland developing a drug that, if successful, would cure multiple sclerosis.

Collins bought almost one-fifth of Innate’s stock, sat on its board of directors and his son Cameron and daughter Caitlin were among the company’s top 20 shareholders.

On June 22, 2017, Collins was at a congressional picnic on the White House lawns when he received a confidential email from Innate announcing clinical trials for the multiple sclerosis drug failed.

Collins alerted Cameron who sold approximately 1.391 million shares of Innate stock and avoided approximately $US570,900 in losses.

Innate’s stock price dropped 92 per cent on the first trading day following the public announcement of the drug trial failure.

Cameron Collins tipped off three others, including his fiancee’s father Stephen Zarsky, and they avoided approximately $US186,620 in losses.

After initially vowing to fight the charges, Collins entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and false statement charges and was sentenced on January 17.

Cameron Collins and Zarsky were sentenced to home confinement.   

Collins’ lawyers cited a New York Times story describing how the “coronavirus is spreading quickly in America’s jails and prisons, where social distancing is impossible and sanitiser is widely banned, prompting authorities across the country to release thousands of inmates in recent weeks to try to slow the infection, save lives and preserve medical resources”.

Latest sport

rugby union

Farr-Jones' sorry take on Rugby Australia

Wallabies legend Nick Farr-Jones has painted a bleak picture for the code in Australia after years of "atrocious" management by the governing body.

rugby league

V'landys confident of June 1 NRL return

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys says decreasing coronavirus infection rates has him feeling confident of a June 1 NRL return.

soccer

A-League clubs, PFA to meet over pay

The A-League clubs and football's players' union will meet in a bid to resolve their stand-off over player pay during the league's suspension.

rugby league

V'landys arrival was a 'godsend' for NRL

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has been hailed for the leadership he's shown during the game's fight for survival during the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby union

Rugby Australia player talks breakthrough

The Rugby Union Players' Association has welcomed the release of financial data from Rugby Australia in what signals a breakthrough in pay talks.

news

virus diseases

NSW govt defends handling of Ruby Princess

Twelve people have been fined for flouting self-isolation rules while pressure mounts on the NSW health minister over his handling of the Ruby Princess scandal.

sport

rugby union

Farr-Jones' sorry take on Rugby Australia

Wallabies legend Nick Farr-Jones has painted a bleak picture for the code in Australia after years of "atrocious" management by the governing body.

world

virus diseases

NY in 'race against time' as US cases rise

New York's mayor is warning that the city desperately needs more medical personnel, supplies and hospital beds as its COVID-19 death toll nears 3000.