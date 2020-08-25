Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Convicted conman Peter Foster has been charged by police in Sydney with fraud offences. Image by Aap Image/AAP PHOTOS

crime

Conman Peter Foster charged with fraud

By AAP

August 25, 2020

2020-08-25 06:10:24

Conman Peter Foster will appear in a Sydney court to face fraud charges related to an online scam.

Foster was extradited from Queensland by officers from Sydney City Police Area Command on Monday night and charged at Mascot Police Station.

The 57-year-old was refused bail to appear at Central Local Court on Tuesday.

Foster has been charged with five counts of publishing false misleading material to obtain an advantage, ten counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception and knowingly deal with proceeds of crime with intent to conceal.

NSW Police will allege in court that Foster defrauded a man in Hong Kong of nearly $2 million dollars through an online scam.

Foster was nabbed while strolling a Port Douglas beach on Thursday.

Hours before his arrest, the scam artist posted about going on a diet and looking for love on social media.

“I am on a quest to lose those 20 kilos before Christmas so I may find a new love to kiss under the mistletoe,” Foster wrote.

Foster has been in and out of jail since 1995 for fraud offences, including a multi-million dollar weight-loss scam.

He sparked turmoil for former British prime minister Tony Blair in 2002 when – acting as a financial advisor – he helped Mr Blair’s wife Cherie buy two discounted apartments. 

Latest news

crime

Conman Peter Foster charged with fraud

Peter Foster has been charged with fraud-related offences by NSW Police and will appear in a Sydney court after being extradited from Queensland.

politics

Vic Libs feel the heat on branch stacking

Branch-stacking allegations have been levelled against members of the Victorian Liberals, but the party's deputy leader is standing by his colleagues.

politics

Gunner's Labor claim victory in NT poll

Michael Gunner's government have retained power in the Northern Territory, with the latest count showing Labor ahead in 16 seats.

health

Stoush brews over Vic emergency extension

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is facing fierce opposition to a proposed 12-month extension to state of emergency laws to manage the coronavirus crisis.

epidemic and plague

'Vicious cycle' of shortages at aged home

An independent review into the COVID-19 outbreak at Newmarch House in Sydney found poor infection control led to shortages of staff and protective equipment.

news

politics

Vic Libs feel the heat on branch stacking

Branch-stacking allegations have been levelled against members of the Victorian Liberals, but the party's deputy leader is standing by his colleagues.

sport

Australian rules football

Magpies snare important AFL win over North

Levi Greenwood has made a successful return from a long-term knee injury as Collingwood beat North Melbourne by 30 points at the Gabba.

world

politics

Navalny likely poisoned, says Germany

A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel says Alexei Navalny, a longtime critic of Vladimir Putin, was likely poisoned and needs protection.