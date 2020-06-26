Discover Australian Associated Press

Powertec Telecommunications, Head of Sales, Ran McDonald, and General Manager, Samantha Clifton. Image by GCPR PHOTO

Tourism and Leisure

Connectivity the new currency

By AAP

June 26, 2020

2020-06-26 17:39:52

Working and learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic has taught many of us a thing or two about ourselves, our partners, and our children. Some good. Some bad. 

More often than not, the pandemic, too, has thrown our internet services under a bus and highlighted more than ever the importance of good, fast internet to not only continue to conduct business effectively but keeping harmony in the home with your streaming service of choice.

Digital technology has made working from home a reality for a number of years but as many workers literally move into their fourth month of forced clocking on and off in the home office, remote working could become the ‘new normal’ for many employees.

Ran McDonald, Head of Sales for Powertec Telecommunications on the Gold Coast, says connectivity has never been more essential.

“Many years ago, people actually sent letters. Today, people are on their phones all day long. We’ve seen a big increase in people using video conferencing and people need good wi-fi for that. Our reliance on our mobile phones for business and personal has never been more important than during COVID-19,” says McDonald. “Working from home can be more productive, there’s less time wasted commuting so it is going to be much more accepted going forward.”

“If your house, apartment or property doesn’t have good mobile reception, working from home is not ideal,” says McDonald. “Powertec is enabling the future by giving people tools to seamlessly connect reliably and efficiently going forward. Our smart technology solutions support a range of current scenarios, including home offices, online learning, as well as providing enhanced or pop-up broadband internet connectivity to health and emergency services.”

Powertec Telecommunications is an Australian hardware and communications company optimising connectively with low-cost, smart technology systems. From humble beginnings in 1995 on the Gold Coast, the company has grown into an international operation with offices across Australia in New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia, Queensland, the Northern Territory, and New Zealand.

Entrepreneurs and innovators continue to be drawn to the Gold Coast. Once dependent on tourism and the building industry as its main businesses, the Gold Coast lures entrepreneurs with one in five people working for themselves.

“This could be the greatest place in Australia to live,” smiles McDonald. “If you’re in Sydney or Melbourne, you’re relatively successful and you want to do it all on your own, why wouldn’t you want to live on the Gold Coast? More and more people are going to stop and say, ‘hang on a minute, we don’t need to be in Sydney or Melbourne, we can work from the Gold Coast remotely and travel when need be.”

“I believe the future is that you can regionalise more and live exactly where you want to live,” adds McDonald. “You can have a great life on the Gold Coast and still be effective. You don’t have to be sitting in an office five days a week in Sydney or Melbourne. With the telecommuting people do now, why not move here to the Gold Coast?” 

* This feature has been produced in collaboration with City of Gold Coast

