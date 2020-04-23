Discover Australian Associated Press

Sydney CEO Tom Harley wants the NSW capital considered as an AFL quarantine hub. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Consider a Sydney hub, Swans CEO urges AFL

By Oliver Caffrey

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 08:57:34

Sydney would make a great location for an AFL quarantine hub and should be considered, Swans chief executive Tom Harley says.

Hubs are firming to be a requirement if the AFL season is to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with a return date to be confirmed as soon as next week.

Harley said the Swans had been involved in discussions with crosstown rival Greater Western Sydney about the potential for a cross-town hub in the NSW capital.

“(Sydney) would love to be part of the conversation (about hubs),” Harley told SEN.

“Sydney being a major city obviously has infrastructure that could support hub concepts.

“With the SCG and Sydney Olympic Park, two great venues up here, they should be considered.”

Harley said he expected all clubs to be bunkered down in the one location, even if players and staff lived nearby the hubs.

“It’s as much about promoting the game in New South Wales and providing those opportunities for the development of the game rather than winning an inherent advantage by playing the game in Sydney,” Harley said.

“If there’s a genuine hub environment, once you’re in, you’re in.”

Players, including AFLPA president Patrick Dangerfield, have recently warmed to the concept of hubs after initially opposing the idea, recognising it may be the only way to resume playing.

AFL fixture boss Travis Auld on Wednesday flagged the possibility of the AFL using either a single 18-team base, or setting up multiple hubs featuring a set number of teams.

Auld said the AFL’s return would rely heavily on federal and state government approval.

“All we can be is as best prepared as we can, and have the industry fully aligned – clubs, players, broadcasters and venues – so if we get the opportunity to restart then we’re ready to go,” he told Essendon’s Working Through It podcast.

