A consortium has emerged as a bidder for newswire AAP. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

news media

Consortium revealed in bid for AAP

By AAP

May 24, 2020

2020-05-24 14:18:04

A consortium of philanthropists and media executives has emerged as a bidder for the national newswire, Australian Associated Press.

It was announced on March 3 that major shareholders News Corp Australia and Nine would shutter the 85-year-old news agency in late June, saying it was no longer commercially viable.

A couple of weeks later, it was announced that several parties were interested in bidding for AAP.

On Sunday a consortium, including former Foxtel and News Corp executive Peter Tonagh, announced it was in talks with the AAP board.

Mr Tonagh said in a statement that AAP played a vital role in the Australian media and they believed they could turn the business around.

Other members of the consortium include Fred Woollard, managing director of Samuel Terry Asset Management and Kylie Charlton, managing director of Australian Impact Investments.

Mr Tonagh said hundreds would lose their jobs and the media in Australia would become more concentrated if AAP was not saved.

“The investors in our consortium know it’s a tough time to invest in the Australian media, but they also know that if AAP is unable to provide a daily stream of high quality news, then dozens more independent news outlets are likely to fail.”

He said the consortium had raised a significant amount of money, but the clock was ticking.

“The more money we can raise from philanthropists, impact investors and from government, the more jobs we can save and the more diverse the Australian media will be.”

AAP chairman and News Corp Australia executive, Campbell Reid, said the offer was being considered, but would not go into detail.

“We are treating the conversations as confidential but our primary concern remains for the AAP staff,” he said on Sunday.

