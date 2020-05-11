Discover Australian Associated Press

Ten anti-vaxxers and Victorians fed up with the lockdown have been arrested at a Melborune protest. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Conspiracy theorists defy Vic lockdown

By Carly Waters and Benita Kolovos

May 11, 2020

2020-05-11 17:01:23

Ten people have been arrested for breaching the Victorian government’s lockdown rules and clashing with police at a rally. 

About a hundred people gathered at the steps of state parliament on Sunday to protest against 5G, vaccinations, Victoria’s lockdown restrictions and what they called the “coronavirus conspiracy”.

The protest turned unruly when police began separating protesters who were breaking social distancing and lockdown laws.

Footage on social media shows protesters clashing with Victoria Police, who confirmed 10 people, including two of the event’s organisers, were arrested. 

The majority of those arrested were fined for failing to comply with the lockdown laws and will likely face a $1600 fine each while three offenders are expected to be charged with assaulting a police officer. 

Another protester is also expected to be charged for allegedly throwing a bottle at police.

All offenders were released pending summons.

A police spokeswoman confirmed capsicum sprayed spray was used during the arrest of one person and that the crowd dispersed shortly after.

A police officer, meanwhile, has been taken to hospital for what is believed to be a rib injury.

“Police are continuing to investigate the events of today in order to identify other people who were in attendance,” the spokeswoman said.

“Once individuals are identified, we will be issuing them with fines and will consider any other enforcement options.”

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said a number of conspiracy theorists had contacted him, describing their views as “nonsense”.

“It is complete nonsense. 5G has got nothing at all to do with coronavirus,” he said in Canberra. 

“Similarly, I understand people have the right to protest, but they should not be breaching those social distancing rules and if they are, they should be held to account.”

Victoria has been in a state of emergency since March 16, with stage three restrictions designed to stop the spread of coronavirus in place.

Under the restrictions, Victorians are only supposed to leave their homes for food and supplies, medical care and caregiving, exercise, and work or education.

Premier Daniel Andrews indicated on Friday he would be making a series of announcements regarding the lifting of restrictions throughout the week.

It came after Prime Minister Scott Morrison revealed a plan for a gradual return to normality, but it is up to the states when to implement the measures.

