Andrew Constance will reportedly pull out of the Eden-Monaro pre-selection race. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Constance to quit Eden-Monaro race: report

By AAP

May 6, 2020

2020-05-06 11:17:31

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance has reportedly changed his mind and won’t seek Liberal pre-selection for the federal seat of Eden-Monaro, just 24 hours after putting his hand up.

Mr Constance, the state MP for Bega, on Tuesday said he wanted to head to Canberra to put several issues on the national agenda, including bushfire recovery and the COVID-19 crisis.

But on Wednesday, both Sky News and SBS reported he’d decided to withdraw from the race.

Mr Constance had earlier cancelled a scheduled photoshoot at his NSW South Coast home with AAP stating in a text message: “That won’t be happening sorry.”

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro announced on Monday he would not contest the South Coast seat for the Nationals.

Mr Barilaro then delivered a scathing attack on Nationals federal leader Michael McCormack in a text message leaked to Sky News.

The NSW Nationals leader said Mr McCormack felt threatened by him and blamed the deputy prime minister’s lack of support for his decision not to run in the by-election.

The federal seat of Eden-Monaro was vacated last week when popular Labor member Mike Kelly retired as a result of ill-health.

Bega mayor Kristy McBain has been selected as Labor’s candidate.

